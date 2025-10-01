Bob MacIntyre claps back at U.S. fans' taunts at Ryder Cup 2025 in latest Instagram post

Bob MacIntyre and the European squad created history by winning the 2025 Ryder Cup on US soil amid a raucous American crowd. However, a new video has surfaced, giving the world a better glimpse at the level of taunts the golfer had to endure.Throughout the three days at Bethpage Black, the American crowd kept on with their heckling tactics. On numerous occasions, they made headlines for insulting golfers and even their wives. Bob MacIntyre had to face some of the worst insults.While the golfer was competing, the audience was spotted criticising MacIntyre's physical appearance. The clip, shared by the golfer himself on his Instagram profile, showed fans yelling chants like:&quot;Eat another burger, Bobby?... Milk bottle... Bobby Mac &amp; Cheese&quot;Some fans even took it a level further and asked the golfer while he was trying to make a shot:&quot;When you starting Ozempic?&quot;However, Bob MacIntyre had the perfect response. He made the putt, looked at the heckler in the crowd, and blew a kiss back. Take a look at the full clip of the golfer handling insults at Bethpage Black like a pro:&quot;Keep them coming 😘 @rydercupeurope 💙💛🏆🏆&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIts worth noting that the insults heard in the clip were not the end for the golfer. Before Bob MacIntyre made his first tee shot in the 2025 Ryder Cup, he was also asked by the US fans if he had &quot;ever been for a run&quot; and was told to &quot;do some cardio&quot;. During one of the matches, MacIntyre was on the 17th hole and a fan yelled &quot;you fu**ing wa**er&quot;. The golfer, 29, was forced to stop his backswing.However, amid all the insults and countless heckles, the Oban pro made it through. On Saturday, Bob MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland went 1UP against the pair of Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley in the morning Forusomes. In his Sunday Singles match against Sam Burns, MacIntyre ended up with a tie. In three Ryder Cup matches at Bethpage, the golfer secured 1.5 points for his European squad (overall 1-1-1 record).Bob MacIntyre shares his views regarding facing hecklers at the 2025 Ryder CupAfter facing repeated heckles from the American crowd at Bethpage, MacIntyre opened up about the issue. The three-time DP World Tour winner also spoke with the media regarding the taunts and constant yelling he had to endure at this year's Ryder Cup venue. In his statement, Bob MacIntyre said (as quoted by Herald Scotland):&quot;You’ve got to expect it out here. It’s what happens when the bar opens at 9.30am and we get round to there. I should have done better and handled it better and hit a better shot.&quot;While talking about the time when MacIntyre had to bail out from making the shot, he admitted the real reason. The PGA Tour pro said:&quot;It was literally in my golf swing, so I stopped because it was loud. The minute there was a bit of doubt it took my whole mind away from the shot. But, look, it’s part of the game and this year’s Ryder Cup, I suppose.&quot;The 'partisan' US crowd, as Rory McIlroy admitted in one of his pre-tournament media interactions, was one of the biggest hurdles in front of Team Europe. Even a former Ryder Cup hero, Andrew Coltart, advised the Europeans' partners to not attend the biennial golf tournament at Bethpage.