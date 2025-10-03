Watch: $100M-worth Andy Murray left embarrassed after an incident in the bunker at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Andy Murray has taken professional golf seriously after stepping away from tennis in August 2024. Murray was recently even invited to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship as an amateur, where he will be partnered with professional golfers for three rounds, which will be played on three famous Scottish golf courses: Carnoustie, Kingsbarns, and the Old Course at St Andrews.The former tennis player took part in the round at St. Andrews, where he had a rather embarrassing experience on Hole 4. Murray found himself in a bunker on the Par 4 hole while attempting to hit a ball towards the green. Unfortunately, his swing only hit a small corner of the ball, resulting in the ball sliding a few feet to the right and remaining in the bunker.The DP World Tour's official X account even posted the scene, showing Murray disappointed and looking to the ground after the shot. The X post also featured a commentary that highlighted the awkward situation, which stated,&quot;Oh Andy 😅&quot;Andy Murray has actively worked to enhance his talents, and he currently also has a massive deal with Callaway for all of his equipment. Murray has been playing with the following clubs, according to Golf Magic: a Callaway driver and woods (Elyte series), Callaway Apex TCB irons, Callaway wedges, and a Callaway / Odyssey putter.Murray had one of the most successful tennis careers in history, winning two Wimbledon championships (in 2013 and 2016) as well as the US Open in 2012. Aside from that, Murray is the first tennis player to win two consecutive gold medals at the Olympics, which he did in London in 2012 and Rio in 2016.Interestingly, Murray recently compared golf with tennis, claiming that golf courses were similar to tennis courts.Andy Murray compares the St. Andrews course to the Center Court at WimbledonAlfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Day Two - Source: GettyAndy Murray expressed excitement about the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in an interview prior to his participation. Murray's remark, which was posted on the DP World Tour's official website, illustrates how excited he is to play golf full-time. During the interview, he even compared the St. Andrews golf course to Wimbledon's center court, suggesting that they are not too different.Murray stated,&quot;I’m really looking forward to this. It’s very special to be able to play in a full-blown professional event, and for a Scot like me to be able to do it in Scotland at such a unique location makes it even more exceptional. In many ways, the Old Course at St Andrews is very like Centre Court at Wimbledon. They both have the same historic feel and atmosphere that just doesn’t exist in many sporting venues around the world. It will be a pleasure to be able to savour that.&quot;Andy Murray began the tournament with a handicap of 3, which means he is expected to take three strokes over par on average.