Alfred Dunhill Links Championship undergoes massive change due to adverse weather

The 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is set to change its format for the final day of the tournament. Due to the harsh weather, the game was suspended on Saturday, October 4, and the massive change was announced. The 2025 edition of the tournament will now be played for 54 holes to determine the winner. This update comes after the second round of the Dunhill Links championship was suspended owing to the high winds on Friday, October 3. The third round was initially scheduled to be played with a shotgun start on Saturday, following the completion of round two. However, the weather affected the schedule yet again.Following the delay of the commencement of round three, the organizers of the Dunhill Links tournament updated the schedule for Sunday, October 5. The announcement stated that the third round would undergo a two-tee start over the three courses- the Carnoustie in Angus, the Old Course at St. Andrews, and the Kingsbarns Golf Links. However, with the weather worsening further, the authorities decided to reduce the tournament to a game of 54 holes. In its latest post on X, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship shared the news about the massive change. They announced:&quot;Due to adverse weather conditions, the 2025 Championship will now be decided over 54 holes. The third and final round will start at 9:00 AM on Sunday, October 5, at the Old Course, Carnoustie, and Kingbarns.&quot; The organizers also empathized with the fans as they are set to provide free entry to everyone across all three courses. In addition, the tickets bought for the 2025 Dunhill Links event will be transferred to the 2026 edition of the tournament.Who is leading the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after the suspension of Round Two?Robert MacIntyre at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Source: GettyDespite round two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship being suspended later in the day on Friday, October 3, most of the players in the field were through 18 holes. With difficult weather conditions and the general challenges the links golf courses pose, players' skills have been tested constantly. The leaderboard displays tough competition with several players tied at multiple positions right from the beginning. Robert MacIntyre and Richard Sterne have claimed the lead heading into the final day of the tournament with a 12-under par score. Louis Oosthuizen holds the third place with one stroke short of the lead. Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton sits in a tie for 22nd with 12 others after shooting a 7-under par score at the end of round two. He claimed the victory last year with a brilliant 24-under par score. His Ryder Cup teammate, Tommy Fleetwood, who finished third in 2024, also stands alongside him at T22 this week.