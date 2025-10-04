WATCH: Tyrrell Hatton caught on hot mic at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Tyrrell Hatton is among the field of golfers competing for a share of the $5 million prize fund in the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. During the tournament’s second round, he was captured having a frustrating moment when a shot didn’t go his way.A video shared on X by NUCLR Golf showed the moment Hatton took a shot on the par-5 ninth hole at Kingsbarns Golf Links. As soon as he took the shot, he walked towards his caddie and said frustratingly:“It f*cking slipped out my f*cking hands!”The eight-time DP World Tour winner held his golf club up and made a move to slam it on the ground, but appeared to stop himself. He could be seen looking over at the ball as it landed somewhere in the rough.Watch the video here:Tyrrell Hatton ended up with an even par on the hole. He shot three birdies and two bogeys in the round to card 1-under at the end of the day.The High Wycombe native now has a total of 7-under across 36 holes in the tournament. He is currently tied for 23rd position with Tommy Fleetwood, Bubba Watson, Ben Schmidt, and nine other golfers.Should Tyrrell Hatton succeed in climbing up the leaderboard and winning the tournament, he will have successfully defended his title. He won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last year after beating Nicolas Colsaerts by one stroke.In 2024, Hatton won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship for the third time in his career. He first clinched the title in 2016, which marked his maiden DP World Tour win.The 33-year-old golfer was able to successfully defend his title the following year when he won the tournament with 24-under 264. He defeated the runner-up, Rosh Fisher, with a three-stroke margin and clinched the title to mark his second DP World Tour victory.“I don’t think it will be as hostile” - Tyrrell Hatton predicts crowd behaviour for the 2027 Ryder CupTyrell Hatton was part of the 12-man team that led Europe to victory in the recently concluded Ryder Cup. Despite the fact that he and his teammates endured heckles and verbal attacks from American fans during the tournament, they were able to beat the Americans 15 - 13.During a press conference ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Hatton was asked if he would like the European fans to behave hostile towards the Americans during the 2027 Ryder Cup. He said that being hostile isn’t the way forward and he would prefer it to be a “respectful atmosphere” all round. He also projected that the fans at Adare Manor will be better behaved than those at Bethpage Black.“But I don’t think it will be as hostile as maybe it was last week. I’d like to think that it will be very respectful,” Hatton said.Tyrrell Hatton’s appearance at Bethpage Black marked his fourth time representing Europe in the Ryder Cup. He made his debut in the biennial event in 2018 and also played in 2021 and 2023.