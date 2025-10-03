  • home icon
Tommy Fleetwood gets honest about his son taking up ‘too much of the spotlight’

By Anusha M
Modified Oct 03, 2025 21:30 GMT
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Tommy Fleetwood opened up about his son Frankie taking up the spotlight recently, during his post-round interview. Fleetwood is currently at St Andrews competing at the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The English golfer discussed his time playing with his son at the Old Course during the practice round on Thursday, October 2.

Frankie joined his father on the course to show off his golf skills as he hit a couple of wedge shots and putts. The eight-year old was also seen at the Par-3 contest at the Masters earlier this year, and recently at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage. Tommy Fleetwood spoke about the spotlight Frankie, who celebrated his birthday during the Ryder Cup, has held over the past weeks. During the post-round press interview, he jokingly said:

"He's having a good time. He's taking too much of the spotlight. We got to quieten that down. But yeah, he brought a wedge and putter yesterday and came out. And then walking down 17 and I say, you know that bunker is like one of the deepest bunkers in the world. He's like, 'Oh, I'll have a go.' It's stuff like that."
The 34-year-old also shared his favorite part about golf, as he said:

"It's great for me. I love it so much. It's definitely my favorite thing about golf, is being able to play with family and stuff like that. And like I say, Frankie, yeah, too much of the stoplight. We've got to get him off the TV for a little bit."
Tommy Fleetwood married his manager, Clare Craig, in 2017 and the couple welcomed Frankie later that year. They also have two sons, Oscar and Murray, from Craig's first marriage.

Fleetwood currently stands at T23 after shooting a 7-under par score at the end of round two. The second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship was suspended due to the harsh weather. The round is scheduled to restart at 8:00 AM on Saturday, October 4 following which round three will commence with a shotgun start.

Tommy Fleetwood spoke about his stepson's operation following his Tour Championship win

Tommy Fleetwood during BMW PGA Championship 2025 press conference- Source: Getty
Tommy Fleetwood opened up about the absence of his family members at the 2025 Tour Championship. During the BMW PGA Championship press conference on September 9, Fleetwood revealed about his stepson, Murray's spinal operation. Due to this, his family was not able to witness the golfer's victory. In the interview, he shared:

"So our middle boy, Mo, had a spinal operation just over a month ago now. So they were unable to travel. Actually the week of Memphis, they were in the hospital and he was recovering and they actually just got home before we got home. He had 3 1/2 weeks I think in the hospital."

Fleetwood also shared how he later celebrated with his family. He shared how he flew back to his family and just enjoyed the moment together with no extraordinary celebration.

