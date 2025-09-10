  • home icon
  Tommy Fleetwood opens up on stepson's hospitalization during his Tour Championship victory

Tommy Fleetwood opens up on stepson's hospitalization during his Tour Championship victory

By Anusha M
Published Sep 10, 2025 17:32 GMT
Tommy Fleetwood at the BMW PGA Championship 2025 - Previews
Tommy Fleetwood at the BMW PGA Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

The 2025 Tour Championship winner Tommy Fleetwood has revealed the reason most of his family members missed his recent win. Fleetwood is set to make his 22nd appearance of the season this week at the BMW PGA Championship. The European Tour event will take place at the Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey, England from September 11 to 14.

Fleetwood claimed his first victory on the PGA Tour at the Tour Championship and ended his winless run of over a year. After suffering multiple close calls throughout the season, the English golfer finally emerged victorious at the East Lake Golf course with a 18-under par score.

Following his win, Fleetwood was seen celebrating with his caddie Ian Finnis and his stepson, Oscar. But his wife, Clare Craig and the rest of the family was not spotted in the gallery nor at the ceremony.

Fleetwood recently opened up about the reason behind his family's absence at the Atlanta event. At the pre-tournament press conference at the BMW PGA Championship, he was seen asking his wife if he could share the information. He said:

"Yeah, so our middle boy, Mo, had a spinal operation just over a month ago now. So they were unable to travel. Actually the week of Memphis, they were in the hospital and he was recovering and they actually just got home before we got home.
"He had three-and-a-half weeks I think in the hospital. That's why they weren't there. But Oscar came out to be with me," he added.
Tommy Fleetwood and Clare Craig got married in 2017. They have one son together, Franklin, and two sons, Oscar and Murray from Claire's first marriage.

Tommy Fleetwood shared his form of celebration after Tour Championship victory

Tommy Fleetwood during the BMW PGA Championship 2025 press conference
Tommy Fleetwood during the BMW PGA Championship 2025 press conference - Source: Getty

Tommy Fleetwood spoke about his simple celebration after his Tour Championship win. The English golfer flew back to England after his victory to join his family. During the press interview at the Wentworth Golf Club, Fleetwood shared:

"We didn't celebrate in a classic style. I was really happy to come home. Like I made the flight. I got back to England. My form of celebration was just kind of being with my family and everyone. We could just enjoy the moment."

He went on to share how they didn't have to do anything special to celebrate the occasion.

"It was more I could be with my wife and my kids and our family around us, and just enjoy it all together. It was much less like a party. It was more all being together and just enjoying what had just happened, really."

Tommy Fleetwood will look to build on his previous win and contend for the 2025 BMW PGA Championship title. He finished at T12 last year with a 12-under par score.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
