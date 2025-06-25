Rickie Fowler claps back at a heckler for making fun of his putt during the Travelers Championship 

Six-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler clapped back at a heckler in the stands during the 2025 Travelers Championship as they mocked his putt. Fowler finished in a six-way tie for 36th place in the Signature event at the TPC River Highlands in Connecticut last week.
Fowler is making his 15th appearance of the season this week at the Rocket Classic, scheduled to take place from June 26 to 29 at the Detroit Golf Club in Michigan. The 36-year-old won the 2023 edition of this event, and that remains his last title on the PGA Tour. He defeated Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a one-hole playoff after shooting 24-under par in four rounds.
During the Travelers Championship last week, Fowler was heckled by spectators in the final round while he was putting. In a video clip shared on X by the Fore Play podcast, Rickie Fowler was seen reacting to hecklers' comments.
The heckler was heard saying as he laughed:
"Nice lag putt."
The former World No. 4 did not let it pass as he clapped back:
"Easy to say over there buddy."
Hearing his response, some of the spectators started applauding and cheering for Fowler as he headed to continue with his game.
Take a look at the video shared via X here:
The 36-year-old faced a similar situation at the Cognizant Classic earlier this year, where a fan was at the receiving end of Fowler's rage when the former heckled the golfer during a putt.
Rickie Fowler failed to defend his title in the 2024 edition of the Rocket Classic and ended up at T31 after carding a 9-under par final score. Cam Davis took home the title last year with 18-under par final score.
How has Rickie Fowler performed so far this season?
Fowler has had an average season with only one missed cut out of the 14 PGA Tour events played over the year. While he failed to make the cut at the 2025 PGA Championship, he had to withdraw from the WM Phoenix Open in February after the first round due to illness.
His best outcome came in the Memorial Tournament, where he finished in a five-way tie for seventh position. Altogether, he has one Top 10 and five Top 25 finishes in 2025.
Coming to his performance at the majors this year, Rickie Fowler has played only the PGA Championship so far and will be teeing up at The Open in July. Unfortunately, he failed to qualify for the Masters as he dropped out of the Top 50 rankings on the OWGR, and missed the U.S. Open for the same reason.