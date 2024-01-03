Rickie Fowler drops Farmers Insurance and Rocket Mortgage as sponsors: Report

As per reports, Rickie Fowler has ended his ties with Farmers Insurance and Rocket Mortgage ahead of the new PGA Tour season. He was seen without the Farmers Insurance logo on his hat and Rocket Mortgage's on his t-shirt.

Fowler's relationship with Rocket Mortgage dates back to 2015, when he became their brand ambassador. He signed for Farmers Insurance for the first time in 2010, which was renewed several times later. However, as per the reports, his relationship with both brands seems all but over.

On Tuesday, January 2, Rickie Fowler Tracker, an X (formerly Twitter) account dedicated to tracking the golfer's activities, shared that he was spotted without both his primary sponsors' logos on his apparel. The user posted:

"It appears Rickie no longer has the Farmers Insurance logo on his hat or the Rocket Mortgage logo on his shirt. I was told 'sponsor updates' will be happening in 2024. No official word as of yet on if they have parted ways, or if Rickie just decided to no longer have the logos but still be sponsored by them. 👀😳"

Besides these two names, Fowler has sponsored deals with Titleist, Taylor Made, Rolex, Puma, and Mercedes-Benz and has earned around $12 million from them.

Rickie Fowler will next compete at Sentry 2024, which begins on Thursday, January 4. He is grouped with Max Homa and Ludvig Åberg for the first two rounds of the Sentry 2024. The trio will tee off on Thursday, January 4, at Kapalua Plantationa Course, Hawaii.

Fowler hasn't won at Kapalua so far but has an impressive record. He has finished in the top six of all the four starts he has made here. His best scoreline was 20-under in 2016, when he finished solo fifth. His best result came the following year, when he tied for fourth.

How much did Rickie Fowler earn from the 2022–23 PGA Tour?

Rickie Fowler had a successful PGA Tour season as he was able to end his four-year winless drought by claiming the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The 24 cuts from 26 starts last season helped him accumulate $9,809,162 from events. He also earned a PIP bonus of $5.5 million, bringing his total earnings to $15.3 million this year.

Here's a look at Rickie Fowler's earnings from each of the PGA Tour starts in the 2022–23 season:

Fortinet Championship: (T6) $270,000.00

Shriners Children's Open: (CUT)

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: (T2) $968,000.00

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: (T34) $54,180.00

The American Express: (T54) $18,400.00

Farmers Insurance Open: (T11) $210,975.00

WM Phoenix Open: (T10) $485,000.00

The Genesis Invitational: (T20) $197,666.66

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: (T31) $131,000.00

THE PLAYERS Championship: (T13) $447,916.67

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: (T17) $219,909.09

Valero Texas Open: (T10) $206,925.00

RBC Heritage: (T15) $335,000.00

Wells Fargo Championship: (T14) $355,000.00

PGA Championship: (CUT)

Charles Schwab Challenge: (T6) $293,625.00

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: (T9) $545,000.00

U.S. Open: (T5) $738,934.00

Travelers Championship: (T13) $405,000.00

Rocket Mortgage Classic: (P1) $1,584,000.00

Genesis Scottish Open: (T42) $36,255.00

The Open Championship: (T23) $121,500.00

FedEx St. Jude Championship: (T58) $44,400.00

BMW Championship: (T25) $179,750.00

TOUR Championship: (T16) $710,000

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: (T64) $15,725.00

Hero World Challenge: (17) $135,000.00

Grant Thornton Invitational: (T6) $92,500.00