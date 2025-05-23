  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Rickie Fowler equals a record he has set on four occasions during Round 2 of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

Rickie Fowler equals a record he has set on four occasions during Round 2 of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified May 23, 2025 17:37 GMT
PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge - First Round - Source: Imagn

Rickie Fowler is currently competing in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. As of this writing, Ben Griffin is currently leading the tournament with Fowler tied in fourth place. The 36-year-old climbed up over 50 places in the second round after his front nine with an impressive performance that helped him tie his personal record.

The PGA Tour recently updated the fans that Rickie Fowler finished the front nine with a total score of 29. This is 6 below par, which is the best performance Fowler has attained in his career in the front nine. He has achieved this exact score four times, and before the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, this came during the first round of the Truist Championship earlier this year.

The PGA Tour's official X (formerly Twitter) account shared this in their post, stating:

"Rickie Fowler's opening-nine hole score of 29 during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge equals his career-best nine-hole score, set four times previously and most recently during round one of this year's Truist Championship (front nine)."
also-read-trending Trending

In the first round, Rickie Fowler did not play any flashy games and instead stuck to the course lines. He finished the front nine with a par and then hit two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine, which led to another par. From this position, he has a decent chance of winning the entire event.

How has Rickie Fowler's 2025 season gone so far?

Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Rickie Fowler has had an average start to the 2025 season. He is still looking for a win, but his performance has been consistent thus far. He has only missed the cut once, at the PGA Championship.

Here is a detailed look at his performances in the tournaments he has played so far this year:

Jan 16–19: The American Express – Pete Dye Stadium Course

  • Position: T21
  • Score: 69-62-71-71 = 273 (-15)
  • Earnings: $83,270

Jan 30–Feb 2: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – Pebble Beach Golf Links

  • Position: T53
  • Score: 68-69-72-73 = 282 (-6)
  • Earnings: $43,000

Feb 6–9: WM Phoenix Open – TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)

  • Position: Withdrawn
  • Score: 74 (+3)
  • Earnings: --

Feb 13–16: The Genesis Invitational – Torrey Pines (South Course)

  • Position: T39
  • Score: 77-69-70-74 = 290 (+2)
  • Earnings: $82,000

Feb 27–Mar 2: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – PGA National (The Champion)

  • Position: T18
  • Score: 64-68-68-72 = 272 (-12)
  • Earnings: $117,607

Mar 13–17: THE PLAYERS Championship – TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course)

  • Position: 71
  • Score: 68-71-82-79 = 300 (+12)
  • Earnings: $50,750

Mar 27–30: Texas Children’s Houston Open – Memorial Park Golf Course

  • Position: T52
  • Score: 69-68-69-69 = 275 (-5)
  • Earnings: $22,301

Apr 3–6: Valero Texas Open – TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course)

  • Position: T30
  • Score: 75-65-73-75 = 288 (Even)
  • Earnings: $62,225

Apr 17–20: RBC Heritage – Harbour Town Golf Links

  • Position: 68
  • Score: 72-67-72-73 = 284 (Even)
  • Earnings: $39,000

May 8–11: Truist Championship – The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course)

  • Position: T15
  • Score: 63-71-69-69 = 272 (-8)
  • Earnings: $350,000

May 15–18: PGA Championship – Quail Hollow Club

  • Position: Missed Cut
  • Score: 73-73 = 146 (+4)
  • Earnings: --

May 22–25: Charles Schwab Challenge – Colonial Country Club

(After the second round)

  • Position: T4
  • Score: 70-57 = 127 (-6)
  • Earnings: --
Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
