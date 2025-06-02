  • home icon
  Rickie Fowler extends 17-year streak with season-best finish at the Memorial Tournament 2025

Rickie Fowler extends 17-year streak with season-best finish at the Memorial Tournament 2025

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jun 02, 2025 02:57 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Rickie Fowler at the Memorial Tournament 2025, Round 4 (Image Source: Imagn)

On Sunday, June 1, Rickie Fowler carded a 1-over 73 in the final round of the Memorial Tournament 2025 and finished at 1-under for the week. He tied for 7th and posted his first top-10 finish of the season, keeping his 17-year streak on the PGA Tour alive.

Fowler entered Muirfield Village this week, still searching for his first top-10 finish of the season. Given his form this year, it seemed likely that his long streak might come to an end. For the uninitiated, the six-time PGA Tour champion has recorded at least one top-10 finish in every season since his debut.

However, over the four days, Fowler shot rounds of 72, 73, 69, and 73 to aggregate at 1-under and tie for seventh. In the finale round, he picked up two birdies against three bogeys to shoot 73.

Here's a look at the hole-by-hole performance of Rickie Fowler at the Memorial Tournament 2025, Round 4:

OUT

  • par 4, Hole 1: 4 (E)
  • par 4, Hole 2: 5 (+1)
  • par 4, Hole 3: 3 (-1)
  • par 3, Hole 4: 3 (E)
  • par 5, Hole 5: 5 (E)
  • par 4, Hole 6: 4 (E)
  • par 5, Hole 7: 5 (E)
  • par 3, Hole 8: 4 (+1)
  • par 4, Hole 9: 4 (E)
  • Out: 37 (+1)

IN

  • par 4, Hole 10: 4 (E)
  • par 5, Hole 11: 5 (E)
  • par 3, Hole 12: 3 (E)
  • par 4, Hole 13: 4 (E)
  • par 4, Hole 14: 3 (-1)
  • par 5, Hole 15: 5 (E)
  • par 3, Hole 16: 3 (E)
  • par 4, Hole 17: 5 (+1)
  • par 4, Hole 18: 4 (E)
  • In: 36 (E)
  • Total: 73 (+1)
With this finish, the 36-year-old star golfer also secured a spot at The Open Championship as the top finisher at the Memorial Tournament, not previously exempt.

How has Rickie Fowler performed in the PGA Tour 2025 season? Performance explored

Rickie Fowler has played thirteen events this season and has made 11 cuts. While he has posted five top 25s, his only top ten finish came on Sunday.

Here's a look at Rickie Fowler's results in the PGA Tour 2025 season:

  • The American Express – T21
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T53
  • WM Phoenix Open – W/D
  • The Genesis Invitational – T39
  • Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T18
  • THE PLAYERS Championship – 71
  • Texas Children's Houston Open – T52
  • Valero Texas Open – T30
  • RBC Heritage – 68
  • Truist Championship – T15
  • PGA Championship – CUT
  • Charles Schwab Challenge – T16
  • The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – T7
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
