Rickie Fowler gives his verdict on the renovated Colonial amid Charles Schwab Challenge

The Colonial Country Club is currently hosting the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, a year after its massive $20 million overhaul. The renovation project, led by the team of Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner, started the day after the final round of the 2023 edition of the event and lasted over a year. Interestingly, Rickie Fowler is one of the PGA Tour stars who found their form at the course after the big rework.

The course, host of the 1941 US Open, was renovated while aiming to try and resemble its original design. Fowler approves the same. Speaking after round 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge, the ace golfer admitted that the course remains “still about the same” in terms of difficulty. He lauded the “great job of making it a lot more playable for general membership.” The 36-year-old added he’s “always loved Colonial” and dubbed it a “fun golf course.”

Replying to a media query on his good form at Colonial since its renovation, Rickie Fowler said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I've always loved Colonial. It's a fun golf course. It's not one that you can necessarily go out and overpower. There are a few holes where you can kind of let it loose. Other than that, it's much more position golf. You don't have to hit a whole lot of drivers around this place… I would say difficulty-wise it's still about the same as far as you play well, it's not like you're shooting a whole lot better or lower numbers…

I think it's maybe a little bit easier when you are out of position. You can run it up on more greens where greens sat kind of up and were guarded by bunkers before. But I would say, like I said, similar scores and numbers that you'll see. I think they did a great job of making it a lot more playable for general membership.”

Rickie Fowler’s comments come a year after players like Tony Finau and Jordan Spieth lauded the renovation work. While Finau applauded the changes made to make it “member-friendly,” Spieth commended the makers for keeping ‘championship golf course as or more difficult’ for the PGA Tour pros.

Rickie Fowler finds form at Charles Schwab Challenge

Rickie Fowler opened the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 with a 70 on Thursday. The six-time PGA Tour winner followed it up with a 6-under 64 in the second round on Friday. The ace golfer, who briefly got into the top five at Colonial, safely secured his tenth cut in 12 starts.

For the unversed, Fowler shot 6-under 29 on a windless morning after starting early on the back nine. After two rounds, he sat inside the top 20 in Strokes Gained: Putting, Driving Distance, and Putts per Green in Regulation. Interestingly, the 2023 Rocket Classic champion exuded confidence in his game after a while.

Rickie Fowler said on Friday, as quoted by the PGA TOUR:

“It’s definitely coming around. I know it’s been slow last year and slow start to the year. Body is starting to feel better, and the game (has) been in a good spot and not very far off. It’s a fine line out here. Nice to see things starting to come together a bit.”

It is pertinent to note that Rickie Fowler, who was ranked top-25 in the Official World Golf Rankings last year, is currently sitting No. 128 in the world. The 36-year-old also needs a big result this weekend to earn a place in next month’s US Open at Oakmont Country Club. The golfer, who suffered a forgettable missed cut in the major last year, will be eyeing a big comeback this time around.

It is also noteworthy that he missed the cut last week at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, making people question his form to qualify for the next major.

