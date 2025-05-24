  • home icon
  Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth secure fifth sponsor exemptions amid challenging seasons

Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth secure fifth sponsor exemptions amid challenging seasons

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 24, 2025 03:37 GMT
Syndication: Online Athens - Source: Imagn
Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth (Image Source: Imagn)

Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth have secured their fifth sponsor exemption of the season. The duo is among the four exemptions for the Memorial Tournament scheduled for next week.

Both Fowler and Spieth are at the Colonial Golf Club, Fort Worth this week for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025. The duo initially hadn’t qualified for the Memorial Tournament but are now set to compete in it.

On Friday, May 23, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth were announced as exemptions for the penultimate Signature event of the season. Matt Kuchar and Brandt Snedeker are the other two notable names who have secured a berth to Dublin, Ohio.

This is Fowler’s and Spieth’s fifth exemption into Signature events after not having pre-qualified for any of them. This is the most exemptions any player has received this season. They are followed by Gary Woodland with three, and Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar, and Min Woo Lee with two exemptions each. The likes of Richard Campos, Harry Hall, Keith Mitchell, Justin Rose, and Snedeker have received one exemption so far.

The Memorial Tournament is set to take place at Muirfield Village Golf Club from Thursday, May 29, to Sunday, June 1.

How have Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler performed in 2025?

Both Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler have had a mixed season so far. While neither has missed many cuts, they also haven’t made a significant impact.

Fowler has played 11 events, made 9 cuts, but has yet to finish inside the top 10. Spieth has missed just two cuts in 12 starts, posted three top 10s, but hasn’t won a title in nearly three years.

Here's a look at Rickie Fowler's results this season:

  • The American Express — T21, 273 (-15)
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am — T53, 282 (-6)
  • WM Phoenix Open — W/D, 74 (+3)
  • The Genesis Invitational — T39, 290 (+2)
  • Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches — T18, 272 (-12)
  • THE PLAYERS Championship — 71, 300 (+12)
  • Texas Children's Houston Open — T52, 275 (-5)
  • Valero Texas Open — T30, 288 (E)
  • RBC Heritage — 68, 284 (E)
  • Truist Championship — T15, 272 (-8)
  • PGA Championship — CUT, 146 (+4)

Here's a look at Jordan Spieth's results this season:

  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am — T69, 288 (E)
  • WM Phoenix Open — T4, 268 (-16)
  • The Genesis Invitational — CUT, 150 (+6)
  • Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches — T9, 270 (-14)
  • The Players Championship — 59, 292 (+4)
  • Valspar Championship — T28, 282 (-2)
  • Valero Texas Open — T12, 285 (-3)
  • Masters Tournament — T14, 285 (-3)
  • RBC Heritage — T18, 275 (-9)
  • THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson — 4, 265 (-19)
  • Truist Championship — T34, 276 (-4)
  • PGA Championship — CUT, 144 (+2)
