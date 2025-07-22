  • home icon
Rickie Fowler 'officially' joins hands with brand with 2.2M IG followers after his Open Championship campaign

By Anusha M
Published Jul 22, 2025 19:40 GMT
The 153rd Open - Day Three - Source: Getty
Rickie Fowler at The 153rd Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Rickie Fowler has become the ambassador of the outdoor-living apparel and accessories brand, Yeti. Fowler announced the latest addition to his ambassador portfolio following his strong performance at the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush last week.

The six-time PGA Tour winner carded an 8-under par 276 to share a tie for 14th with Nicolai Hojgaard at the Major. Not only did Fowler shoot his second-best Major score in the final round with a 6-under par 65, he also became one of the three players to hit the most birdies over the week. He, along with Harry Hall and Scottie Scheffler shot 21 birdies at the Dunluce course.

Following a decent finish at The Open, Rickie Fowler announced that he has signed a deal with Yeti, an American outdoor accessories and apparel brand. The brand shared the news of the latest partnership deal with its 2.2 million Instagram followers. The video, showing a compilation of Rickie Fowler carrying Yeti water bottles at various tournaments, was captioned:

"It’s officially official. Welcome to the team @RickieFowler 🤝"
Yeti was founded in 2006 by Roy and Ryan Seiders with an aim to build durable products best suited for outdoor lifestyles like touring or camping life. Yeti is best known for making long-lasting drinkware, chairs, bags, cargo, hats and headgear etc., all 'built for the wild'.

Rickie Fowler will next be seen at the upcoming 3M Open scheduled to take place from July 24 to 27 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. He last played the event in 2022, when he finished at T38.

Rickie Fowler speaks about his 'creative' style of play

Rickie Fowler at the 153rd Open - Source: Getty
Rickie Fowler at the 153rd Open - Source: Getty

Rickie Fowler, who can work his way around various golf courses and conditions, is known for his versatility on the PGA Tour. In addition to hitting the golf ball accurately to long distances, Fowler displays creative ball-striking skills offering him an unique edge.

Recently, during a press interview following his second round at the Open, Fowler shared how he developed his style of play. He said (via ASAP sports):

"I feel like I've always been creative and had a good imagination when it comes to hitting golf shots. Growing up on a flat driving range, kind of had to picture different things and hit different shots."
Speaking about the challenges faced at links golf courses such as the Dunluce Course, he added:

"Over here there's obstacles out there, but you have to at times be able to see the shot and you have to execute it as well. But I find it a lot of fun, this place being a little bit different because it's a little more in the air than a lot of links courses."

Fowler went on to share how variables such as the wind and rain influence the game on such golf courses. He added that he is 'not a fan' of the rain.

