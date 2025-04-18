Rickie Fowler's scorecard in R2 of the 2025 RBC Heritage

After a disappointing one-over-par 72 in the opening round of the 2025 RBC Heritage, Rickie Fowler bounced back with a strong performance in round two on Friday. Fowler fired a four-under-par 67 in the second round, which was highlighted by the five birdies on his scorecard.

Ad

The six-time PGA Tour winner requires some strong finishes in order to qualify for some of the upcoming major championships. Fowler missed The Masters last week for the fourth time since 2021. He's expected to be in the field for the PGA Championship next month.

Fowler began second round at the RBC Heritage with birdies on the par-four first hole, the par-four third hole and the par-five fifth hole. He then made pars on holes six through 10 before making bogey at the par-four 11th hole.

Ad

Trending

Fowler capped his round off with birdies on the par-five 15th hole and the par-four 16th hole. The four-under-par 67 moved Fowler into a tie for 41st place, with some golfers still on the course in their second round at Harbour Town Golf Links.

In his first round on Thursday, Fowler shot a one-under-par 35 on the front nine, making one birdie and eight pars. However, he stumbled early on the back nine, making a bogey at the par-four 10th hole and a double bogey at the par-four 12th hole. He made a bridie at the par-four 16th hole to shoot a one-over-par 71.

Ad

Rickie Fowler looks to bounce back this season after struggling for much of 2024

Rickie Fowler at the 2025 RBC Heritage (via Getty)

After a resurgence in 2023 saw Rickie Fowler capture his first PGA Tour win in more than four years, he struggled for most of 2024 and in 2025 thus far. Once ranked fourth in the Official World Golf Ranking, he's now ranked 114th.

Ad

Once dubbed one of the best players to never win a major championship, Rickie Fowler now needs to find something in his game in order to qualify for this year's some of remaining major championships.

Fowler is expected to be in the field at the PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina next month. Fowler captured his first PGA Tour win at Quail Hollow in 2010.

Fowler missed The Masters last week, which is a tournament he has had success in. His best finish at Augusta National came in 2018, in which he came in solo second place, losing to Patrick Reed by a single shot.

Ad

While Fowler hasn't missed a cut on the PGA Tour in 2025, he also hasn't contended in any events. His best finish this year came at the Cognizant Classic, in which he finished tied for 18th place at PGA National in Florida. Fowler won the then-Honda Classic at PGA National in 2017.

In 2024, Fowler registered only one top-10 finish on the PGA Tour. He will aim to turn things around as the 2025 PGA Tour season progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Thomas Ingals Golf content writer Know More