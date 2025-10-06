Robert MacIntyre gets honest about difficulty at 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Robert MacIntyre claimed the Dunhill Links Championship on Sunday, securing his second DP World Tour title in two years on home soil. The win came just a week after helping Team Europe triumph at the Ryder Cup.

During the post-round presser of the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, MacIntyre was asked about the difficulty of playing the match. To which, he said, via ASAP Sports:

"Yeah, it was difficult. Today was difficult with that wind, that back nine, not my favourite nine holes, especially at the end. It's a struggle to get me to hit it far enough right. Luckily enough, the rough is not too bad."

However, MacIntyre was utterly satisfied with the gameplay. He added:

"No, great week. Great partners I've had. Yeah, just delighted how it's gone and hopefully it's enough."

MacIntyre shot his third consecutive 6-under 66, this time in strong winds at the Old Course in St Andrews, to finish four shots clear of the field. Earlier in the week, he carded the same score at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

The third round was delayed on Saturday due to stormy weather, turning the event, played across three of Scotland’s top links courses, into a 54-hole competition.

Ranked World No. 9, Robert MacIntyre finished at 18-under par. His last individual win came at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. He also contributed 1.5 points to Team Europe’s Ryder Cup victory at Bethpage Black, where the conditions were far tougher than those he faced back home this week.

Robert MacIntyre reveals the process of preparation for 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Robert MacIntyre handled the links well by keeping his game steady and avoiding mistakes, especially staying clear of the pot bunkers scattered across the courses. He came to Scotland without high expectations but managed to deliver a strong performance.

MacIntyre said, via PGA Tour:

“I had a laugh when we were driving the buggy back down to the clubhouse. I’ve done everything against the book this week, from preparation. I pitched up on Wednesday afternoon. I know the golf courses. Played 12 holes on Wednesday.

"The diet has not been good this week — I can confirm that. I’ve eaten plenty of takeaways, fish and chips, and plenty of others. But yeah, sometimes when you are least expecting it, things happen.”

Robert MacIntyre said that he was not sure how they would celebrate after the big celebrations they had the previous Sunday, but added that they would try their best.

Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, also part of Team Europe, shot 65 at St. Andrews to move into second place. He finished one shot ahead of John Parry, who carded 66 at St. Andrews, and Richard Sterne, who shot 71 at Carnoustie.

