Robert MacIntyre makes honest Scottie Scheffler admission after historic Alfred Dunhill Links Championship win

Robert MacIntyre finally managed to get his first win of the season at the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The tournament as a whole had a lot of ups and downs, and owing to weather issues, the winner was selected based on only 54 holes. McIntyre won the event comfortably with an 18 under par score and a four stroke lead.

Ad

Following the win, MacIntyre talked about his Official World Golf Rankings and the current World Number One, Scottie Scheffler, during the post-tournament conference. There, the 29-year-old noted that he is currently ninth in the rankings, with Scheffler far ahead of him. Furthermore, the golfer added that Scheffler is truly in a different league, and it is really hard to catch him.

According to Golfing Gazette, Robert MacIntyre stated,

“I always say to these boys behind you there that I honestly don’t know how good I can be at golf. I know the level I’m at just now, and I know the effort that goes into it, and I know the effort, the things that I have to change that could potentially help me but also hurt me."

Ad

Trending

MacIntyre later added,

"But as a team, me, everyone on my team, we’ll go away and work out — I think I’m ninth in the world. Scottie Scheffler is miles ahead of everyone else. So he’s hard to catch right now."

Apart from this, the golfer also highlighted that he is not competing with other golfers, but rather focusing on his own goals.

Ad

Robert MacIntyre shares the formula that motivates him to accomplish his best

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

After discussing Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre remarked that he only concentrates on one race in his life. The golfer remarked that he wants to compete with himself and improve with time. In this way, even if he does not win, he is not disappointed because improving his game implies he is giving it his all.

Ad

Robert MacIntyre stated,

"At the right time, the biggest thing is running your own race. I’m doing all right just now in my race, and if I can just keep moving forward, then yeah, I don’t know how good I can be. But I know one thing is I’ll try my best.”

Talking a bit about his win in the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Robert MacIntyre was able to post three consecutive rounds of six under par. He won by four strokes over Tyrrell Hatton, who finished second with a total score of 14 under par. MacIntyre has also made history as the first Scottish golfer to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 20 years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More