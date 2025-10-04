2x PGA Tour winner gets candid about ‘learning’ from Scottie Scheffler

Garrick Higgo clinched a one-shot lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 on Friday. The South African carded a 6-under 66 on Friday to build the lead at the Fall Series event. Following the successful round, the tow-time PGA Tour winner named Scottie Scheffler as an ‘inspiration’ on the golf course.Higgo signed off his round at the Country Club of Jackson with multiple birdies. It is pertinent to note that the 26-year-old is currently boosting his chances of keeping a PGA Tour card for 2026. Amid this, the golfer came out to address his pairing with Scheffler at the Procore Championship. The young golfer recalled his experience with the World No.1 and said that he ‘learned a lot just by watching’ the latter.The University of Nevada-Las Vegas alum stated that the four-time major championship winner has ‘set the bar so high.’Speaking about playing with Scottie Scheffler, Garrick Higgo said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“Yeah, I learned a lot. I couldn't tell you how much I learned, but I learned so much just by watching. He's an inspiration for all of us. He's set the bar so high. It's just phenomenal how high his skill level is… Obviously, he's got a great mind too, but it's just amazing how good he hits the golf ball, and he's putting great, and he chips great. So yeah.”For the unversed, Scheffler winning his sixth PGA Tour title of 2025 at the Procore Championship by finishing at 19-under-par. His playing partner Higgo shot even-par 71 to finish tied seventh at 14-under, five back in the meantime.Garrick Higgo on dealing with injury woes mid-seasonGarrick Higgo won the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic in April. The South African won the PGA Tour opposite event played a week after the Masters. He later suffered a labrum injury which needed treatment which saw him pull out of the Barracuda Championship mid-event in July.The golfer admitted debating having surgery on his hip after the regular season. Now, he has revealed making changes in fitness routine to manage play with the injury.Speaking about the injury, Garrick Higgo said:“It wasn’t hurting me in my swing, but walking made it really bad, and then it would pinch the next day. So just figuring out how I can avoid that. I’ve changed the way I work out, just being a bit cleverer with that, I would say.”Higgo claims that the pain level is now 1 out of 10 despite him struggling with fatigue. Now, the golfer looks on track to a strong finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship despite the injury woe. It is noteworthy that his Puntacana Championship win has his PGA Tour card locked up for now. He is also exempt for The Players Championship, owing to the win.