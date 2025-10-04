5 big names who missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 ft. Akshay Bhatia & Joel Dahmen

The second round of the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship was concluded on Friday, October 3, and the cut line was set at 4-under. Several players, including big names such as Askshay Bhatia and Joel Dahmen, did not perform well enough to make the cut,

The Sanderson Farms Championship kicked off Thursday at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi. The tournament features an $8 million total prize fund with the winner taking the lion’s share of $1.08 million.

Following the conclusion of the tournament’s second round, Garrick Higgo took the lead with 13-under across 36 holes. However, Bhatia and Dahmen fell short of the 4-under cut with five and two strokes respectively.

Let’s discuss five golfers who will not tee off at the Country Club of Jackson this weekend.

5 golfers who missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025

#1 Akshay Bhatia

The 2025 season has been decent for Akshay Bhatia, although he is still in search of his first win of the year. He teed off at the Sanderson Farms Championship hoping to secure his third PGA Tour title, but fell short by five strokes.

Bhatia carded 72 in his first round at the Country Club of Jackson. On day two, he carded 73, bringing his total across 36 holes to 1-over 145.

#2 Joel Dahmen

Joel Dahmen has had a dramatic season this year, from parting ways with his longtime caddie Geno Bonnalie to narrowly missing the title at the Corales Puntacana Championship by one stroke.

Dahmen teed off in the Sanderson Farms Championship with a round of 71 on day one, during which he drained an incredible 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole. He carded 71 on day two and scored 2-under after two rounds, missing the cut by two strokes.

#3 Nicolai Hojgaard

Three-time DP World Tour winner Nicolai Hojgaard is still chasing his maiden PGA Tour title. He came close to securing a win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but missed the title by a narrow one-stroke margin.

Hojgaard kicked off play at the Country Club of Jackson with a round of 71. On day two, he shot four birdies and four bogeys to make even par in the round and card 1-under across 36 holes.

#4 Emiliano Grillo

Two-time PGA Tour winner Emiliano Grillo has not won a tournament on tour since he clinched the Charles Schwab Challenge title in 2023. He has also had difficulty placing himself in contention this season and has had only two top-10 results in 25 starts.

Grillo carded two rounds of 72 at the Sanderson Farms Championship to make an even par in the tournament. He missed the cut by four strokes.

#5 Davis Riley

Also chasing his first win of the season, Davis Riley has not competed on the PGA Tour since the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He has missed the cut in 12 out of 26 PGA Tour events this year, including the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Riley scored 72 on day one of the tournament. He made a strong comeback on day two and carded 69 after shooting five birdies and two bogeys. However, he carded a total of 3-under and narrowly missed the cut by one stroke.

