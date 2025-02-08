"That was insane", "Best shot ever?": Fans go nuts over Emiliano Grillo's slam-dunk ace at the WM Phoenix Open

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open held its second round on Friday, February 7, and Emiliano Grillo made a slam-dunk ace that sent the crowd into a frenzy. Fans have also reacted to the Argentine professional golfer’s hole-in-one and took to X to express their admiration.
Emiliano Grillo turned pro in 2011 and has two PGA Tour wins and one Korn Ferry Tour win. The 32-year-old golfer won PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 2015-2016 and had a T6 finish in the 2023 Open Championship.
Grillo is currently playing in the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. He is competing for the $1.656 million prize money against top players such as Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Scottie Scheffler, and Alex Smalley.
In the second round of the WM Phoenix Open, The Argentine pro golfer struck a shot at the famous par-3 16th hole from 155 yards out. The ball stayed on course and headed straight into the cup in a slam dunk. This sent the crowd into a celebration frenzy, triggering a celebratory beverage shower, with beer and cups raining down from the stands.
Fans online have also taken part in the celebration. One said:
"That was insane.”
Another added:
“BEST SHOT EVER??”
More fans expressed their excitement about Grillo’s hole-in-one, calling it an electric start.
“What an amazing moment Emiliano and that crowd was very loud!! It's been an electric start for rounds 1 and 2, so the weekend crowd will be even louder! Going to be a great weekend of golf,” one X user posted.
"ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!" another user posted.
"What a shot. I would go wild like the crowd. Great for him," an X user posted.
“If there’s any place to make an ace. This is the one,” another user posted.
Moments later, Emiliano Grillo told the media he had been dreaming of this moment after playing at TPC Scottsdale for 10 years.
Grillo’s ace at the WM Phoenix Open is his second hole-in-one on the PGA Tour. It also marked the 12th hole-in-one at the 16th hole in TPC Scottsdale.
2025 WM Phoenix Open prize money payout
Here’s a rundown of what players stand to win from the 2025 WM Phoenix Open:
