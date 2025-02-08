"That was insane", "Best shot ever?": Fans go nuts over Emiliano Grillo's slam-dunk ace at the WM Phoenix Open

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open held its second round on Friday, February 7, and Emiliano Grillo made a slam-dunk ace that sent the crowd into a frenzy. Fans have also reacted to the Argentine professional golfer’s hole-in-one and took to X to express their admiration.

Emiliano Grillo turned pro in 2011 and has two PGA Tour wins and one Korn Ferry Tour win. The 32-year-old golfer won PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 2015-2016 and had a T6 finish in the 2023 Open Championship.

Grillo is currently playing in the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. He is competing for the $1.656 million prize money against top players such as Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Scottie Scheffler, and Alex Smalley.

Trending

In the second round of the WM Phoenix Open, The Argentine pro golfer struck a shot at the famous par-3 16th hole from 155 yards out. The ball stayed on course and headed straight into the cup in a slam dunk. This sent the crowd into a celebration frenzy, triggering a celebratory beverage shower, with beer and cups raining down from the stands.

Expand Tweet

Fans online have also taken part in the celebration. One said:

"That was insane.”

Expand Tweet

Another added:

“BEST SHOT EVER??”

Expand Tweet

More fans expressed their excitement about Grillo’s hole-in-one, calling it an electric start.

“What an amazing moment Emiliano and that crowd was very loud!! It's been an electric start for rounds 1 and 2, so the weekend crowd will be even louder! Going to be a great weekend of golf,” one X user posted.

"ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!" another user posted.

"What a shot. I would go wild like the crowd. Great for him," an X user posted.

“If there’s any place to make an ace. This is the one,” another user posted.

Moments later, Emiliano Grillo told the media he had been dreaming of this moment after playing at TPC Scottsdale for 10 years.

Grillo’s ace at the WM Phoenix Open is his second hole-in-one on the PGA Tour. It also marked the 12th hole-in-one at the 16th hole in TPC Scottsdale.

2025 WM Phoenix Open prize money payout

Here’s a rundown of what players stand to win from the 2025 WM Phoenix Open:

Winner: $1.656 million

2: $1.0028 million

3: $634,800

4: $450,800

5: $377,200

6: $333,500

7: $310,500

8: $287,500

9: $269,100

10: $250,700

11: $232,300

12: $213,900

13: $195,500

14: $177,100

15: $167,900

16: $158,700

17: $149,500

18: $140,300

19: $131,100

20: $121,900

21: $112,700

22: $103,500

23: $96,140

24: $88,780

25: $81,420

26: $74,060

27: $71,300

28: $68,540

29: $65,780

30: $63,020

31: $60,260

32: $57,500

33: $54,740

34: $52,440

35: $50,140

36: $47,840

37: $45,540

38: $43,700

39: $41,860

40: $40,020

41: $38,180

42: $36,340

43: $34,500

44: $32,600

45: $30,820

46: $28,980

47: $27,140

48: $25,668

49: $24,380

50: $23,644

51: $23,092

52: $22,540

53: $22,172

54: $21,804

55: $21,620

56: $21,436

57: $21,252

58: $21,068

59: $20,884

60: $20,700

61: $20,516

62: $20,332

63: $20,148

64: $19,964

65: $19,780

66: $19,596

67: $19,412

68: $19,228

69: $19,044

70: $18,860

71: $18,676

72: $18,492

73: $18,308

74: $18,124

75: $19,940

76: $17,756

77: $17,572

78: $17,388

79: $17,204

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback