Why did Akshay Bhatia withdraw from the Wyndham Championship 2025?

Akshay Bhatia teed off in the 2025 Wyndham Championship in the hope of securing his third PGA Tour title in the tournament. However, he withdrew from the tournament during the second round.Bhatia made his 21st start of the year at Sedgefield Country Club on Thursday. He had a great performance in his first round and carded 68 at the end of the day.On day two, the Northridge native’s game took a dive with three bogeys and two double bogeys across 14 holes. Having shot only two birdies in the round, Akshay Bhatia withdrew from the tournament with only four holes left to play on the back nine.Although his reason for withdrawal is still unknown, the two-time PGA Tour winner likely pulled out of the tournament due to his poor performance in the second round. PGA Tour confirmed the news through their official X account.Currently, Bhatia is in 44th position on the FedExCup standings. With seven top-25 finishes, he has made the cut in 15 tournaments this year and has missed the cut in five.A look at Akshay Bhatia’s performance on the PGA Tour this seasonAkshay Bhatia won his maiden PGA Tour title in the 2023 Barracuda Championship and the Valero Texas Open the following year. He has yet to pick up his first win of the 2025 season.The one-time DP World Tour winner has had three top-10 results on the PGA Tour this year. His best performance so far is a tie for third place in the Players Championship. He carded 10-under in the tournament, two strokes shy of the lead.Before the Players Championship, Bhatia placed a solo ninth in the Mexico Open and tied for ninth in the Genesis Invitational. He scored 15-under in the former and 6-under in the latter.The 23-year-old golfer teed off in all four major tournaments of the year. He missed the cut in the PGA Championship and the US Open but tied for 42nd in the Masters Tournament and 30th in the Open Championship.Here's an overview of Akshay Bhatia's PGA Tour results this season:The Sentry: T32 (16-under 276)AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T22 (10-under 278)WM Phoenix Open: T32 (8-under 276)The Genesis Invitational: T9 (6-under 282)Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: 9 (15-under 269)Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT (8-over 152)THE PLAYERS Championship: T3 (10-under 278)Valero Texas Open: CUT (144 - E)Masters Tournament: T42 (4-over 292)RBC Heritage: T42 (5-under 279)Zurich Classic of New Orleans: CUT (7-under 137)Truist Championship: T46 (2-under 278)PGA Championship: CUT (2-over 144)Charles Schwab Challenge: T22 (4-under 276)The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T16 (1-over 289)US Open: CUT (10-over 150)Travelers Championship: T54 (2-over 282)Rocket Classic: T26 (15-under 273)The Open Championship: T30 (4-under 280)3M Open: T25 (14-under 270)Wyndham Championship: WD