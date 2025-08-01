  • home icon
  • "It was time to take ownership" - Joel Dahmen reflects on painful split with longtime caddie and best friend Geno Bonnalie

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Aug 01, 2025 01:14 GMT
PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge - First Round - Source: Imagn
Joel Dahmen and his longtime caddie Geno Bonnalie recently parted ways. The one-time PGA Tour winner has opened up about the painful split, saying that it had to happen because something needed to change.

Dahmen and Bonnalie developed a close friendship over the years and became even more popular after being featured in Netflix’s “Full Swing.”

During a press conference at the 2025 Wyndham Championship, the 37-year-old pro golfer acknowledged that he missed his ex-caddie and best friend. However, he shared that the split was a move he made in order to hold himself more accountable to his game.

“Man, I love Geno, you know, we still text almost daily. He’s doing well. Yeah, I mean, I miss him… I wouldn’t say I’m not happy about it, but like, it’s hard. I mean, he’s my best friend. He’s still my best friend. But I had to, I had to change something with me,” Dahmen said.
“It was more about me, it was my mentality, it was what I was doing and I needed to take ownership of what I was doing, I was not doing a good job of that. So, for a way, for me to do it as simple as just playing golf on my own for a little bit. So yeah, I love him, I miss him. I think we’ll see him out of here again soon,” he added.
Joel Dahmen and Geno Bonnalie’s relationship lasted for over a decade. They worked together for two years on the Korn Ferry Tour, and when the former earned his PGA Tour card in 2016, they continued the journey together.

Dahmen’s longtime coach Rob Rashell is temporarily caddying for him at the 2025 Wyndham Championship. However, it is unclear who Bonnalie’s permanent replacement will be going forward.

How did Joel Dahmen perform in the 2025 Wyndham Championship, Round 1?

Joel Dahmen at the 2025 Wyndham Championship - First Round - Image Source: Imagn
Joel Dahmen is off to a good start at the 2025 Wyndham Championship and has taken an early lead following the conclusion of the first round. He fired four birdies on Sedgefield Country Club’s front nine and shot his only bogey of the day on the par-4 14th hole.

Dahmen fired through the back nine with three consecutive birdies and a total of six birdies across nine holes. At the end of the round, he carded 9-under 61, shooting up the leaderboard to take the solo lead in the tournament. Meanwhile, Alex Noran is in second place with 8-under.

Joel Dahmen headed into the tournament at 101st on the FedEx Cup standings. He is now projected to land in the top 50, which would give him a spot at the BMW Championship.

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

