“Still best friends” – Joel Dahmen makes feelings clear after shocking split with caddie Geno Bonnalie

One-time PGA Tour winner Joel Dahmen parted ways with his longtime caddie Geno Bonnalie after over 10 years of working together. Following the split, the PGA Tour star has opened up about where his relationship with his ex-caddie stands.

Ad

Dahmen and Bonnalie worked together for two years on the Korn Ferry Tour. When the former earned his PGA Tour card via the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour, he went along with the latter. The two continued to develop a strong professional relationship that blossomed into a tight friendship as well.

On Tuesday, July 15, the 37-year-old golfer shared an Instagram post explaining his decision to part ways with his friend and caddie. He stated they were still on good terms and had no animosity.

Ad

Trending

“We’re still the best of friends and that will never change. But we both know that a fresh perspective is sometimes needed and it’s been a great run. I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve achieved together as guys from a small town in the middle of nowhere,” Dahmen wrote.

Ad

It is unclear who will be Joel Dahmen’s new caddie going forward. However, he wrote that for now, he intends to focus on the game and try to put himself “in position to make a run.”

“We are grateful for so much this game has given us. Let’s finish strong! 💪🏼," he added.

Ad

The last game Joel Dahmen and Geno Bonnalie played together was the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Unfortunately, the one-time PGA Tour winner scored 3-over 143 after 36 holes in the tournament and missed the cut.

Before the Genesis Scottish Open, Joel Dahmen had suffered missed cuts in 11 other tournaments. He has not competed in a major tournament this year, and his best result so far is a T2 finish from the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Ad

Notably, the Washington-born golfer won his maiden PGA Tour title in the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2021. He won with 12-under 276, one stroke ahead of the runners-up.

When Geno Bonnalie joked about being fired and rehired by Joel Dahmen “every week”

Last year, Joel Dahmen competed in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort, and Geno Bonnalie was on his bag. Ahead of the tournament, the duo joked about ending their professional relationship every week. Bonnalie said (via PGA Tour):

Ad

“I get fired every week, but I manage to get re-hired by Monday or Tuesday, usually.”

Dahmen then jokingly agreed with his friend and caddie, saying:

“It’s been a few weeks since you’ve been fired, but you’re probably due for a good firing.”

Joel Dahmen went ahead to make the cut in the tournament, finishing at even par after four rounds. He tied for 49th position while Peter Malnati took the lead with 12-under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More