Veteran PGA caddie Kip Henley reacts to Joel Dahmen’s split with his longtime looper – “Our great game takes no prisoners”

Veteran PGA Tour caddie Kip Henley reacted to Joel Dahmen's split from his long-term caddie Geno Bonnalie. The duo had worked together for a while and had gained people's attention after they appeared in Netflix's Full Swing.

Golf Insider’s Matt Gannon reported the news of the split, and later the PGA Tour pro confirmed it to Dan Rapaport. NUCLR Golf shared about the split of Joel Dahmen and his caddie on X. Henley later shared the post on social media with a caption:

"Bogart and Bacall breaking up was less sad than this. I’m sure both their hearts are broken but our great game takes no prisoners. Long caddie player relationships are a beautiful but fragile thing. Both these boys are GREAT at what they do and both will be fine someday soon!"

Joel Dahmen is not the only golfer on the PGA Tour to split ways with his caddie this year. Collin Morikawa parted ways with long-time caddie JJ Jakovac early this year and then joined Joe Greiner for a few events, but they also parted ways. He will be joined by legendary caddie Billy Foster for this week's Open Championship. Tom Kim has also parted ways with his caddie, Paul Tesori.

A look into Joel Dahmen’s performance in 2025

Joel Dahmen has struggled with his game throughout this season on the PGA Tour. Out of the 19 tournaments he played, he missed the cut in 12 of them.

However, Dahmen recorded some decent finishes in the tournaments where he made the cut. He was the runner-up at the Corales Puntacana Championship after playing four rounds of 62, 66, 71, and 76. His other notable finishes from this season included T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open, T6 at the Mexico Open, and T18 at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

Here are the results of the tournaments Joel Dahmen played in 2025:

Sony Open in Hawaii: CUT (70, 70)

The American Express: CUT (64, 71, 73)

Farmers Insurance Open: T9 (69, 72, 70, 75)

WM Phoenix Open: CUT (73, 70)

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: T6 (68, 69, 65, 65)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T32 (68, 66, 68, 72)

THE PLAYERS Championship: T54 (76, 66, 74, 75)

Valspar Championship: CUT (74, 74)

Texas Children's Houston Open: T18 (71, 66, 67, 66)

Valero Texas Open: CUT (71, 73)

Corales Puntacana Championship: T2 (62, 66, 71, 76)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: CUT (65, 71)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: CUT (70, 68)

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic: CUT (71, 74)

Charles Schwab Challenge: CUT (74, 71)

RBC Canadian Open: CUT (70, 69)

Rocket Classic: CUT (74, 71)

John Deere Classic: T57 (66, 69, 70, 74)

Genesis Scottish Open: CUT (72, 71)

