Who is Garrick Higgo? South African PGA Tour golfer explored

Garrick Higgo is a professional golfer from South Africa. He was born on February 12, 1999 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Higgo is known for his success on various professional golf tours, including the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour.

Higgo is regarded as a young prodigy and already has over seven professional wins under his belt at just 24 years of age. The South African golfer has three wins on the European Tour, two wins on the Sunshine Tour, one win on the Big Easy Tour and a solitary win on the PGA Tour.

Garrick Higgo won the PGA Tour Palmetto Championship in 2021 with a lead of one stroke. That win helped establish himself on the biggest stage of professional golf and got him massive recognition.

Additionally, he has also played in several Major championships including the Masters Tournament and the US Open. However, he couldn't get a decent result and got the cut.

Higgo has been playing golf since a young age and has achieved massive success in a short span of time. The 24-year-old has accumulated over $3,830,353 in career earnings and is still going strong.

Garrick Higgo makes an appearance for the Zozo Championship in Japan

The Zozo Championship is a PGA Tour tournament that also happens to be part of the Japanese tour. Garrick Higgo is featured in the tournament but his performance has been rather forgettable after the first round.

Currently, Higgo maintains the last position of 78 with an abysmal score of +12. The 24-year-old had a disastrous first round in the tournament and will probably need a miracle to get something out of it.

However, this isn't the first time that Higgo has featured in the Zozo Championship. In 2021, he had a similar performance and ended the championship in the 75th position. This time around, he came in with better form with an average finish of 34.

Additionally, he has also finished in the top 20 once in his last three tournaments while scoring less than the tournament average. Sadly, he hasn't been able to replicate that in the Zozo Championship yet.