Who is leading the 2023 Zozo Championship? Round 1 leaderboard explored

Day 1 of the 2023 Zozo Championship ended with Collin Morikawa in the lead. The 26-year-old American golfer posted a bogey-free 64 to take his sixth career 18-hole lead/co-lead on the circuit. Morikawa's 64 is also his third at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba.

While Morikawa took the solo lead, there was a five-way for T2. Despite being in strong contention throughout Day 1, Mikumu Horikawa, one of 14 Japanese players on the field, settled for T2 after posting 65. Tour’s Special Temporary Member Nicolai Hojgaard also sat T2, marking his highest position on the American circuit after Round 1.

The duo joined the likes of Robby Shelton, Eric Cole and Emiliano Grillo in the leaderboard. Zac Blair sat solo-seventh, while event favorite Xander Schauffele sat T8 alongside Joel Dahmen, Satoshi Kodaira, Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im, Will Gordon, Cam Davis and Andrew Novak.

Zozo Championship Defending champion Keegan Bradley also shared the position.

2023 Zozo Championship leaderboard

Here is the complete round 1 leaderboard for the Zozo Championship in Japan:

1: C. Morikawa -6

T2: R. Shelton -5

T2: M. Horikawa -5

T2: E. Cole -5

T2: N. Højgaard -5

T2: E. Grillo -5

7: Z. Blair -4

T8: S. Kodaira -3

T8: J. Dahmen -3

T8: X. Schauffele -3

T8: W. Gordon -3

T8: S. Theegala -3

T8: S.J. Im -3

T8: C. Davis -3

T8: K. Bradley -3

T8: A. Novak -3

T17: A. Baddeley -2

T17: R. Ishikawa -2

T17: K.H. Lee -2

T17: J. Lower -2

T17: J. Suh -2

T17: Y.H. Song -2

T17: B. Hossler -2

T17: T. Hoge -2

T17: N. Taylor -2

T26: H. Hall -1

T26: Y. Inamori -1

T26: M. Wallace -1

T26: C. Champ -1

T26: K. Mitchell -1

T26: T. Kanaya -1

T26: C.A. Yu -1

T26: S.H. Kim -1

T26: R. Hisatsune -1

T26: J. J. Spaun -1

T26: H. Matsuyama -1

T26: M.W. Lee -1

T26: T. Montgomery -1

T26: R. Nagano -1

T40: C. Tarren E

T40: D. Lingmerth E

T40: M. Hughes E

T40: L. Hodges E

T40: A. Scott E

T40: M. NeSmith E

T40: M. Hubbard E

T40: S. Imahira E

T40: B. Griffin E

T40: K. Onishi E

T40: D. Riley E

T40: M. Kim E

T40: D. Lipsky E

T53: T. Semikawa 1

T53: A. Bhatia 1

T53: K. Kitayama 1

T53: T. Moore 1

T53: K. Hirata 1

T53: H. Buckley 1

T53: N. Hardy 1

T53: R. Fowler 1

T61: B. Wu 2

T61: N. Lashley 2

T61: S. Stevens 2

T61: V. Norman 2

T61: S. Ryder 2

T61: D. Wu 2

T67: A. Schenk 3

T67: A. Svensson 3

T67: A. Eckroat 3

T67: A. Iwasaki 3

T67: A. Rai 3

T67: T. Alexander 3

T67: A. Norén 3

T67: B. Taylor 3

T67: K. Nakajima 3

T76: T. Detry 4

T76: T. Werbylo 4

78: G. Higgo 12

After a successful 18-hole outing, the 78 PGA Tour players will go again on Friday for the $1,530,000 prize money from the $8.5 million Zozo Championship prize purse.