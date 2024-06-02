Robert MacIntyre inspired by his dad’s advice while chasing down victory at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open -"There's nothing other than pride and guts"

Robert MacIntyre is currently at the top of the leaderboard at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. The third round of the tournament concluded at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, May 1.

MacIntrye scored 64 and 66 in the first two rounds. He carded another 4-under 66 in the third round at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. He started the round with a bogey on the first hole and then scored two birdies on the fourth and seventh holes. He scored two more bogeys on the front nine and finished 1-over 36.

MacIntyre started the back nine with a birdie on the 10th hole and then faltered on the 13th hole. He scored three consecutive birdies on 14th, 15th and 16th holes. He upgraded it with an eagle on the 17th hole and finished 5-under 30.

Trending

In the post-round press conference, Robery MacIntyre said that he was inspired by his dad's advice. He said (via PGA Tour):

"He was having a wee go at me when I was walking from the 10th tee down to the fairway. Look, he was a sporty guy. He knows how to win, he knows how to lose. He's been through it all."

"And he could see my head going a little bit, and he's like, what have you been working on for the last, I don't know, eight weeks, ten weeks, whatever I've been doing. When I realized what was the problem and I kind of flicked into mode and tried to find the positive in everything."

MacIntyre was then asked if such pieces of advice could only be given by father. He said it's different than what caddies give. He said (via PGA Tour):

"But my dad wants me to do well because we're blood, you know what I mean, and there's no other, there's nothing other than pride and guts in what we're trying to do."

Robert MacIntyre further said that his father has been with him through thick and thin and taught him how to play the game until he started working with a coach.

Expand Tweet

Robert MacIntyre will tee off at 2:25 PM EDT on Sunday with Ben Griffin at the RBC Canadian Open.

A look at Robert MacIntyre's performance in 2024

Robert MacIntyre has had a mixed 2024 season. He has performed well in several tournaments but also missed the cut in a few. He has had three top-15 finishes and seven missed cuts in the 14 starts.

Robert MacIntyre's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta after he missed three consecutive cuts. He finished T6 at the tournament. He comes to the RBC Canadian Open after a T8 at the PGA Championship and a missed cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Let's take a look at Robert MacIntyre's performance in the 2024 season:

Sony Open in Hawaii: T52 (71-66-69-67, 273, -7)

The American Express: Missed Cut (71-69-71, 211, -5)

Farmers Insurance Open: Missed Cut (78-70, 148, +4)

WM Phoenix Open: Missed Cut (73-69, 142, E)

Mexico Open at Vidanta: T6 (71-66-65-69, 271, -13)

Cognizant Classic: T60 (68-72-71-70, 281, -3)

Puerto Rico Open: T32 (70-67-68-72, 277, -11)

THE PLAYERS Championship: Missed Cut (74-76, 150, +6)

Valspar Championship: T33 (70-72-70-70, 282, -2)

Texas Children's Houston Open: Missed Cut (74-74, 148, +8)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: Missed Cut (69-68, 137, -5)

Myrtle Beach Classic: T13 (64-67-68-72, 271, -13)

PGA Championship: T8 (66-69-66-70, 271, -13)

Charles Schwab Challenge: Missed Cut (70-74, 144, +4)

RBC Canadian Open: 1 (64-66-66, 196, -14)