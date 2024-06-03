Robert MacIntyre jumps over 30 OWGR spots, overtakes Brooks Koepka after winning the RBC Canadian Open 2024

Robert MacIntyre, a 27-year-old golfer from Scotland, won the 2024 RBC Canadian Open held from 30 May to June 2. He performed consistently in all four rounds of the tournament held at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ancaster, Ontario. His father Dougie was on the bag for him.

The victory saw MacIntyre jump 37 spots from 76th to 39th on the Official World Golf Rankings. He surpassed LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka who fell from 39th to 41st place.

MacIntyre won $1,692,000 of the total $9.4 million doled out as prize money by the tournament. He also received 500 FedExCup points and is now exempt into the PGA Tour for two years.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Two upcoming signature events that Robert MacIntyre is invited to are the Memorial Tournament and the Travelers Championship. If the Scottish golfer continues to be in the top 60 till the Memorial tournament, he'll also be exempt for the 2024 US Open. Signature events in 2025 that he is invited to include The Sentry, The Players Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship.

Ben Griffin who finished runner-up at the tournament also jumped 21 spots on the Rankings, from 91st to 70th place. He won 300 FedExCup points and a prize money of $1,024,600. Victor Perez finished third, jumping from 109th to 70th on the Rankings, and took home $648,600 with 190 FedExCup points.

Other notable jumps in ranking after the 2024 RBC Canadian Open were made by Tom Kim (26th to 22nd), Corey Conners (49th to 45th), Collin Morikawa (9th to 8th) and Max Homa (11th to 10th).

A look at the Official World Golf Rankings where Robert MacIntyre jumped over 30 spots after winning the 2024 RBC Canadian Open

Let's take a look at the Official World Golf Rankings and see who the top 70 players in the world are right now:

Scottie Scheffler (↔) Xander Schauffele (↔) Rory McIlroy (↔) Wyndham Clark (↔) Viktor Hovland (↔) Ludvig Aberg (↔) Jon Rahm (↔) Collin Morikawa (↑1) Patrick Cantlay (↓1) Max Homa (↑1) Brian Harman (↓1) Tommy Fleetwood (↑1) Sahith Theegala (↓1) Keegan Bradley (↔) Hideki Matsuyama (↔) Russell Henley (↔) Matt Fitzpatrick (↔) Tyrrell Hatton (↑1) Cameron Young (↓1) Jason Day (↔) Sepp Straka (↔) Tom Kim (↑4) Justin Thomas (↔) Matthieu Pavon (↓2) Jordan Spieth (↔) Byeong Hun An (↓2) Sam Burns (↔) Chris Kirk (↔) Tony Finau (↔) Nick Taylor (↔) Denny McCarthy (↔) Sungjae Im (↔) Shane Lowry (↔) Lucas Glover (↔) Min Woo Lee (↑2) Bryson DeChambeau (↔) Akshay Bhatia (↑1) Will Zalatoris (↓3) Robert MacIntyre (↑37) Nicolai Hojgaard (↔) Brooks Koepka (↓2) Stephan Jaeger (↑1) Rickie Fowler (↔) J.T. Poston (↓2) Corey Conners (↑4) Si Woo Kim (↓2) Eric Cole (↓2) Austin Eckroat (↓2) Adam Schenk (↓2) Kurt Kitayama (↔) Harris English (↓3) Thomas Detry (↑1) Justin Rose (↑3) Taylor Moore (↓2) Emiliano Grillo (↓4) Alex Noren (↓2) Christiaan Bezuidenhout (↔) Ryan Fox (↑5) Adam Hadwin (↓4) Adam Scott (↓2) Grayson Murray (↔) Tom Hoge (↓3) Jake Knapp (↓3) Taylor Pendrith (↓2) Mackenzie Hughes (↑3) Billy Horschel (↓2) Erik van Rooyen (↓2) Cameron Davis (↓2) Cameron Smith (↓2) Ben Griffin (↑21)