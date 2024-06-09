Robert MacIntyre reportedly makes Mike Burrow his full-time caddie starting at U.S. Open Major

Robert MacIntyre won the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club with his father as a caddie. This situation was reportedly solved this Sunday, June 9, as the Scotsman hired a new full-time caddie.

Mike Burrow will caddie for Robert MacIntyre effective immediately. According to a report by The Scotsman's Martin Dempster, MacIntyre's first tournament with Burrow looking after his bag on a permanent basis will be at the US Open at Pinehurst.

However, this is not the first time Mike Burrow and Robert MacIntyre have worked together. Burrow looked after MacIntyre's equipment last October on the DP World Tour and also three weeks ago at Valhalla when the Scot had a strong showing at the 2024 PGA Championship.

Mike Burrow is an experienced caddie who has worked primarily on the DP World Tour, although he has also seen action on the PGA Tour. He has worked with Masters Champion Danny Willet, Haotong Li, Garrick Porteous, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Scott Henry and Marcus Armitage, among others.

In addition, Burrow has experience as a player, albeit at the amateur level. According to Golf Monthly, in 2023 he had a handicap of 2 and was the champion of his home club (Northumberland, England).

Which caddies have worked with Robert MacIntyre?

Robert MacIntyre worked with Greg Milne as a caddie since he started his professional career in 2017, until 2020. With Milne looking after his bag, the Scot won the Sahara Kuwait Championship on the 3rd tier circuit MENA Golf Tour, and made it all the way to the Challenge Tour and DP World Tour.

At the time of parting ways, MacIntyre had this to say, according to Golf Monthly:

"I just felt like the time was right. Me and Greg had a good two, two and a half years and came from the Challenge Tour together. We’re great mates. It was just the time was right to change."

MacIntyre then worked with fellow countryman Mike Thomson, with whom he scored his first victory on the main European circuit, winning the 2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdow.

MacIntyre also won the 2022 Italian Open working with Thompson. However, they parted ways just weeks before the 2023 Ryder Cup, in which the Scot had an excellent rookie performance. At the start of the 2024 season, the Scot had Scott Carmichael, but they parted ways before the PGA Championship.

At that point, Burrow took over, albeit temporarily. MacIntyre had to call on his father to caddie for him in Canada, in the absence of a full-time pro.

After his victory at the RBC Canadian Open, MacIntyre opted not to play in the Memorial Tournament, so his next start will be at the 2024 US Open.