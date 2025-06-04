Robert MacIntyre reveals why he ‘can’t’ try things picked up from Scottie Scheffler

Robert MacIntyre, the Scottish golfer, recently praised Scottie Scheffler for his playing style. MacIntyre, the 28-year-old left-handed golfer from Oban, Scotland, turned pro in 2017. He secured his first PGA Tour victory at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.

MacIntyre acknowledged the influence of Scottie Scheffler on his game in his recent ASAP Sports interview. He also expressed interest in incorporating certain elements from his playing style into his own:

"Not yet. There's little things that I want to try, but when you're in the middle of the season, I can't do that. I'm trying to get to that point, but there's things I think I need to sit down with the team and work that out. When I'm in a run of six, seven events, it's like head down and keep fighting at this point."

Trending

Maclntyre primarily competes on the PGA Tour. In addition to his victory at the RBC Canadian Open, he has represented Europe in the Ryder Cup. Currently, he's ranked 20th in the official world golf rankings. In the 2025 season, MacIntyre secured a tie for 6th place at the Charles Schwab Challenge and tied for 20th at the Memorial Tournament.

On the other hand, Scottie Scheffler has had a remarkable season. Earlier this year, he won the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club with a five-stroke lead. Scheffler's recent victory at the Memorial Tournament adds to his earlier win at the CJ Cup at Byron Nelson. Not only that, Scottie Scheffler was praised by a former PGA Tour professional after his recent win at the Memorial Tournament.

Scottie Scheffler: A six-tool golf player

Scottie Scheffler made history by becoming only the second golfer since Tiger Woods to win the Memorial tournament back-to-back. In a recent episode of the Smylie Show, hosts Smylie Kaufman and Charlie Hulme broke down what sets Scheffler apart as one of the sport's all-time greats.

The PGA Tour veteran said:

"Dude, Scottie's the best player I've ever seen."

Kaufman used a baseball term, describing Scheffler not just as a five-tool player but a six-tool player.

"He's a six-tool player because you throw in the mental game, because he's got the best mental game. There's not one thing he's not a lead at in his game. He hits it long and very straight. He's the best iron player in the world - the best at controlling his distance in the world and one of the best wedge players in the world. One of the best scramblers in the world," he added. (5:52 - 6:24)."

Beyond the measurable stats tracked by tools like Trackman, Hulme emphasized that Scheffler's greatest edge lies in his consistency. This mental toughness, he believes, is the key reason why Scheffler has managed to avoid missing a cut since 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More