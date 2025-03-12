Robert MacIntyre reveals he is "in good shape" ahead of the Players Championship this week

Robert MacIntyre expressed his readiness for the upcoming Players Championship that is slated to take place this week. After missing the cut at the Genesis Invitational with rounds of 76 and 75, MacIntyre managed to bounce back with a T11 finish at the recently concluded Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Ad

Following this, MacIntyre seems to have doubled down on his preparations, and in an X (formerly Twitter) post shared on March 10, MacIntyre was seen practicing alongside his coach, with the caption:

“Some test of golf this week at Bay Hill. Games in good shape heading into @THEPLAYER”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This season, MacIntyre has played in five tournaments so far, missing the lone cut at the Genesis Invitational while managing a top-10 finish at WM Phoenix Open.

"Hoping I'm going to get there" - Robert MacIntyre opens up on his Ryder Cup ambitions

Robert MacIntyre of Team Europe lifts the Ryder Cup trophy following victory with 16 and a half to 11 and a half win in the 2023 Ryder Cup- Source: Getty

Besides PGA Tour events, Robert MacIntyre looks to make it to this year's team for Europe’s Ryder Cup defense. The 2023 Ryder Cup, which was held in Italy at Marco Simone Golf Club, saw MacIntyre put up a game-winning display on his debut as he defeated U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark in match twelve.

Ad

In February this year, MacIntyre opened up about his Ryder Cup expectations and the crowd atmosphere, saying:

"It's going to be good. I'm hoping I'm going to get there and that's my plan is to get there. I think when the boys get there, we need to embrace it. It's going to be rough, but if you play well and you can bring the energy from yourself to them as well, then you just got to try and enjoy it as much as you can," MacIntyre said.

Ad

As of now, MacIntyre is positioned 18th in the OWGR (Official World Golf Ranking) and has five professional wins across the DP World Tour (2), PGA Tour (2), and Challenge Tour (1).

In June last year, Robert MacIntyre won the RBC Canadian Open, finishing ahead of Ben Griffin with a score of 2-under 68 in the final round. During the aforementioned interview with SkySports, he also detailed his second PGA Tour victory at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open, defeating Adam Scott by one stroke with a birdie on the last hole.

MacIntyre concluded his 2024 season with six top-10 finishes, and made the cut in 15 of the 25 tournaments he participated in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback