RBC Canadian Open past winners: List of last 10 years champions explored

The next stop for the PGA Tour golfers is this week's RBC Canadian Open. The tournament will start on Thursday, May 30, and after four rounds, will conclude with the finale on Sunday, June 2, at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

The Canadian Open is one of the oldest golf tournaments. It began in 1904, and over the years, players including Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, and Tiger Woods have registered victories at the tournament. It was canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021.

Last year, Nick Taylor competed against Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff to win the tournament.

Here are the RBC Canadian Open winners in the last ten years.

RBC Canadian Open past winners

2023: Nick Taylor

Nick Taylor (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Canadian golfer Nick Taylor won the tournament in 2023. After four rounds, he tied for the lead with Tommy Fleetwood, following which they went head-to-head in a playoff before the Canadian won the event.

The tournament was held at Oakdale Golf Course, and the winner earned a check of $1.62 million.

2022: Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy (Image via Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy emerged victorious at the RBC Canadian Open in 2022, held at St. George's Golf Course. He had successfully defended his title against Tony Finau. The Northern Irish golfer registered a two-stroke victory ito earn $1.56 million in prize money.

2019: Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy (Image via Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The last time the tournament was held at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club was in 2019 when Rory McIlroy emerged victorious by seven strokes. He registered a mammoth victory over Shane Lowry and Webb Simpson and earned $1.36 million in prize money.

2018: Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson (Image via Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson, who now plays on LIV Golf, gas also won the RBC Canadian Open in the past.

In 2018, he recorded a three-stroke win over South Korean golfers An Byeong Hun and Kim Meen-whee. Johnson was awarded $1.16 million for his victory. The tournament was held at the Glen Abbey Golf Course in Ontario, Canada.

2017: Jhonattan Vegas

Jhonattan Vegas (Image via Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

In 2017, Jhonattan Vegas defended his RBC Canadian Open title against Charley Hoffman. They both tied for the lead after four rounds, but Vegas defeated Hoffman to win the event for the second time in a row. He received $1 million for his victory.

2016: Jhonattan Vegas

Jhonattan Vegas (Image via Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

The 2016 edition of the RBC Canadian Open was also held at the Glen Abbey Golf Course and Jhonattan Vegas emerged victorious at the event. He finished just one stroke ahead of Dustin Johnson, Martin Laird, and Jon Rahm to win the event and collect $1 million in prize money.

2015: Jason Day

Jason Day (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Australian golfer Jason Day tasted victory at the Glen Abbey Golf Course in 2015. He won the Canadian Open by one stroke over Bubba Watson and earned $1 million in prize money.

2014: Tim Clark

Tim Clark (Image via Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Tim Clark defeated Jim Furyk, who won the Canadian Open in 2006 and 2007, to win the 2014 edition of the tournament. He won the event by one stroke to earn $1 million in prize money.

2013: Brandt Snedeker

Brandt Snedeker (Image via Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

In 2013, Brandt Snedeker clinched victory by three strokes at the RBC Canadian Open. Jason Bohn, Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar, and William McGirt settled in a four-way tie for second place. Snedeker won $1 million in prize money from the competition.

2012: Scott Piercy

Scott Piercy (Image via Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Scott Piercy had a one-stroke victory over Robert Garrigus and William McGirt to win the 2012 RBC Canadian Open. He secured the title by one stroke and earned $936,000 in prize money.

