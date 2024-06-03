Robert MacIntyre says his $1,600,000 outing will help his parents become mortgage free

Robert MacIntyre clinched his maiden PGA Tour victory at the RBC Canadian Open with his father, Dougie on the bag. The Scottish golfer finished at 16 under par with a final-round score of 2-under 68 and bagged the winner’s prize of $1,692,000 from the event’s $9.4 million purse.

With the outing, MacIntyre boosted his career earnings to $5,298,157. However, the golfer seemed more excited about his caddie’s share at the event. Notably, Dougie MacIntyre will bag around 10 per cent of the golfer’s winning sum, according to the PGA Tour. Interestingly, the 27-year-old golfer has since come out to reveal that the paycheck will help his parents become mortgage free.

The golfer, who shared a long hug with his father after their win at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club, said that their lives were ‘looking a little bit better on the financial side of things.’

Trending

Speaking in the winner’s press conference at Hamilton, Robert MacIntyre said (at 4:56):

“He (Dougie MacIntyre) is wanting me to do well just because I'm blood. He's going to get a nice paycheck out of it and my mom and dad will be mortgage free now. And life's looking a little bit better on that side of things. But he just wants me to do well because I'm his son and there's no angles to it…

It's just sheer fight for me and I mean I fight for him as well… I just felt like the guy that has properly taught me the game of golf, ‘I'm going to win a tournament with him on my bag’ and it's so special.”

It is pertinent to note that Dougie hadn’t caddied for Robert MacIntyre since 2017. The DP World Tour Q-School was the last time the father-son duo played together. However, the golfer’s old man stepped up as the player decided to part ways with Scott Carmichael ahead of the Canadian Open.

Robert stated that having his father by his side on the course helped him emotionally throughout the weekend.

Robert MacIntyre on getting his dad Dougie to caddie for him

Robert MacIntyre had a good few weeks with Scott Carmichael ahead of their split. The duo made a strong T8 finish at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Thomas Detry and a T13 finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

However, they split up for the PGA Championship as Carmichael had a wedding commitment during the time. Mike Burrow, who caddied for McIntyre for most of last year, jumped back in the role. The duo had initially split shortly after the Ryder Cup.

Robert revealed that he asked his father Dougie to caddie for him soon after his latest split with Carmichael. The golfer noted that he decided to stop working with the caddie because he “didn’t feel the connection” between them. The golfer noted that he just phoned his dad and got him on the job.

Expand Tweet

However, despite their win, Dougie won’t be a full-time caddie for his son. Robert MacIntyre noted that his dad is “not going to do that full time and he's going to go home and get back on the moors.”