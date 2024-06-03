Robert MacIntyre sends heartwarming message to his dad in a Twitter post after first PGA Tour win at the RBC Canadian Open

For the first time, Robert MacIntyre had his dad, Dougie MacIntyre, a greenskeeper in Scotland, caddie for him. This led to MacIntyre's first PGA Tour win. After four impressive rounds and a nerve-wracking finish, they secured the victory. MacIntyre shared a video captioned, "We did it, Dad" after the tournament.

In the video, cameras watch from behind the elder MacIntyre as the PGA Tour star nailed his putt for par ensuring a victory. Ben Griffin had been trailing by one stroke at that point, so a miss would have tied it.

After sinking the short shot, MacIntyre immediately looked over at his father and caddie and breathed a sigh of relief. His father, at the winning moment, gave a fist pump and a smile. The two then shared an embrace after a hard-fought and well-deserved win.

Dougie had barely gotten to the tournament in time. He parachuted in at the last minute to take over the bag for his son, who then had to overcome an inauspicious start and a host of worthy challengers in the final round.

Robert MacIntyre opens up on first PGA Tour win

It took 45 starts, but Robert MacIntyre finally earned a trophy on the PGA Tour. He'd come close on just a few occasions before, but he finally broke through in Canada over the weekend.

Robert MacIntyre won with his father. (Image via Getty)

He told CBS Sports:

“I’m crying with joy, but I’m laughing because I didn’t think it was possible. I was going down the last and my dad’s trying to tell me to stay focused and swing smooth because [on Saturday] I got a little bit too fast, but in my head, I wasn’t listening to him – I was like, ‘I want to win this for my dad.’"

He continued heaping praise on his father:

“This is the guy who has taught me the game of golf and I just can’t believe I have done this with him on the bag. This is just everything for me and family, my girlfriend, my team.”

His father couldn't believe the recent turn of events, saying he was a grasscutter and not a caddie. He had tears in his eyes saying as much:

“Last Saturday night, I’m sitting on the couch at home and I’m [thinking], ‘Can I leave my job here? I’m busy at work.’ Eight o’clock the next morning, I’m on a flight out here and wow.”

The elder MacIntyre had said that he was a good golfer but was well out of his depth operating as a caddie. However, after a rough go with some other caddies, he might have found a new role on the bag for Robert MacIntyre.