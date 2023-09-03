Robert MacIntyre set to make Ryder Cup debut for Europe, Matt Fitzpatrick qualifies as well

Robert MacIntyre secured an automatic qualification spot on the 2023 European Ryder Cup through the European rankings. Matt Fitzpatrick has secured his place in the team too by finishing third on the World Points List after the end of the European Omega Masters.

Both golfers secured the last two automatic qualifying spots on the European team, as captain Luke Donald is all set to announce the captain's picks on Monday. The two join Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland to complete the automatic qualifications list for the team.

Robert MacIntyre made his way into the team through the European Points list. He will be making his debut in the binneal tournament. Elated about his qualification he said via BBC:

"I am so excited. It's been a tough qualifying campaign, but I am pleased with the way I have dealt with the challenge and to have earned one of the six automatic spots. I've worked hard to play in the Ryder Cup, but now it's important that we go on and win it."

Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick round off automatic qualification spots in 2023 European Ryder Cup team

Matt Fitzpatrick will be representing Europe for the third time this year, previously being a part of the 2016 and 2021 teams. Luke Donald was delighted with the automatic qualifiers list, showing his trust and enthusiasm in the 2023 team.

“These six players have been standout performers throughout the qualification period and I am delighted to welcome each and every one of them officially to the 2023 team.”

Matt Fitzpatrick narrowly missed out on a victory at the European Masters after rookie Ludvig Aberg made a late surge to beat him by two strokes. Regardless, the second place finish was enough for Fitzpatrick to catapult into third place on the Worlds Points List and secure his spot.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is all set to be held between September 30 and October 1 at the Marco and Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. With the US team being announced recently, all eyes are now on Donald to announce the captain's picks for the European team.