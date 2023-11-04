Roberto Diaz looking to “win the WWT championship” rather than just fight for the cut in Mexico

Korn Ferry Tour player Roberto Diaz has managed to make the cut at the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship after the conclusion of the second round.

Diaz started the day on a bad note. However, he managed to make birdies on the 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 6th and 9th hole, ultimately scoring a total of -5 hits. The 36-year-old golfer though wishes to win the competition.

“I would like to fight for the championship and not just make the cut," said Roberto Diaz.

Besides Diaz, two other Mexican players including Isidro Benitez and Sebastián Vázquez, have also successfully made the cut at the El Cardonal at Diamante. They both tied in T46 as they finished at -6 strokes each.

It must be noted that Benitez astonished everyone by making an eagle on the first hole, a par-5. Additionally, it was the first time that Benitez was able to make a cut on the PGA Tour event.

Meanwhile, Roberto Diaz is currently sitting in the 62nd position on the WWT Championship leaderboard. There are still two more rounds left, and the Mexican golfer is optimistic that he will put up a good fight against his fellow competitors.

A look at Roberto Diaz’s golfing journey

Roberto Diaz has long had a passion for the game of golf. He used to play the game with his uncle and cousins. His father had a club membership but didn't play, so Diaz utilized it instead.

Furthermore, he played golf while he was in college. His game drew the attention of universities, and he was awarded a golf scholarship at the University of South Carolina-Aiken. He then went on to play for the USC Aiken team from 2005 to 2008.

Diaz turned professional in 2009. He had previously played for the PGA Tour and the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

Diaz finished in second position at the Club Colombia Championship in 2017 as he lost a playoff to Ethan Tracy. This finish took him from outside the top 700 in the Official World Golf Ranking to 462nd. It eventually qualified him for the WGC-Mexico Championship as the highest-ranked Mexican player.

He also qualified for the US Open, his first major competition where he shot 72-76 to miss the cut. Diaz finished 25th in the 2017 Web.com Tour standings, the final guaranteed spot for a PGA Tour card.

However, his performance for the following season was sub-par, which led him to lose his PGA Tour card. Hence, he returned to play on the Korn Ferry Tour. Diaz has earned one win on the Korn Ferry Tour, which came in 2021 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.