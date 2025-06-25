Rocket Classic names chicken sandwich after Cam Davis ahead of $9.6M event start

Cam Davis has two PGA Tour wins and both of them have come at Rocket Classic. The Aussie golfer recorded his maiden win at the Detroit Golf Club event in 2021 and followed it up with a second in 2024. Now, the 30-year-old defending champion is honored with a personalized custom sandwich on the event menu.

Davis on Tuesday lauded the $9.6M-prize pursed Rocket Classic’s “vibe” on the PGA Tour and expressed his excitement to return to the contest. His made the comment after he was honored with the Rocket Classic tradition of introducing a sandwich by his name. Interestingly, the sandwich was named ‘Davis Double.’ It will be featured in all the concession stands through the weekend.

Notably, the ‘Davis Double’ consists of crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, pepperoncini, provolone and mayonnaise. The brioche bun sandwich was admittedly inspired from Davis’ meal at the pub after his first win in the competition. The PGA Tour pro was the first to try the personalized meal on Tuesday. Having taken a bite during his pre-event presser, the Aussie dubbed it “so good.”

Here is how the ‘Davis Double’ was introduced to honor Cam Davis:

Cam Davis turned into a bobblehead at Rocket Classic

The custom sandwich was one of two surprises presented to Cam Davis on Tuesday, with the second being a bobblehead. The accessory, presented by the Detroit event officials, shows the competition’s defending champion in the exact look and colors he was wearing during his win last year.

Davis admittedly liked the gesture and dubbed it a ‘unique experience’ to have a bobblehead of his own.

Reacting to the bobblehead, Cam Davis said, as quoted by Tee Scripts:

“Yeah, they nailed it. I heard the hair color was a difficult one to nail, but I think they did a really good job. I heard they had to hand paint the stripes on and everything and for as many as they made, and for as many as they made, I feel it would have been a pretty weird thing having to look at my face that many times when you painted the shirt on.

It's very cool. I'm really glad I said yes to the idea of having one made up because, yeah, very unique experience but very fun. I've had a lot of requests, as soon as the picture came out a few days ago that a lot of people want one, which is kind of fun.”

The accessory, said to be made in limited number of 100, will be available for fans to buy at the event.

For the unversed, the Rocket Classsic 2025 will tee off on Thursday, June 26 at Detroit Golf Club, in Detroit. Cam Davis will tee it up alongside fellow Australian Min Woo Lee and American Wyndham Clark at 7:18 am ET. This will be the second time the golfer will start the contest as a defending champion.

