Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, golf coverage, radio, and more

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is all set to begin on Thursday, July 29, which promises to be an exciting display of talent throughout the weekend. Tony Finau, the reigning champion, returns to defend his title and write his name in the annals of PGA Tour history.

Two-time Major champions Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are scheduled to make their debuts in Rocket Mortgage Classic, thereby increasing the level of competition and heightening the level of anticipation.

With a prize pool of $8,800,000, the Rocket Mortgage Classic is poised to captivate viewers with its mix of skill, strategy, and excitement. This PGA Tour event will feature the world's best golfers competing for glory for the next four days.

How to Track the Rocket Mortgage Classic (All time ET)

Here are the different methods you can follow for the matches of the Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 29 to July 2. As the players compete for victory in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, stay attentive and immerse yourself in the excitement.

Television Reporting:

Thursdays-Fridays: 3 to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel.

Saturday-Sunday: 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Golf Channel, 3:00-6:00 p.m. on CBS

Radio Coverage:

Thursdays-Fridays: 12 to 6 p.m. ET on PGA TOUR Radio (SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).

Saturday-Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on PGA TOUR Radio (PGATOUR.com/liveaudio and SiriusXM).

PGA Tour Live Streaming Schedule on ESPN+(All time ET)

Thursday

Stream 1: Main Feed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stream 2: Marquee from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stream 3: Featured Groups from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stream 4: Featured Holes from 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Featured Group: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Featured Hole: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday

Stream 1: Main Feed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stream 2: Marquee from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stream 3: Featured Groups from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stream 4: Featured Holes from 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Featured Group: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Featured Hole: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday

Stream 1: Main Feed from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stream 2: Marquee from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stream 3: Featured Groups from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stream 4: Featured Holes from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Featured Group: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Featured Hole: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday

Stream 1: Main Feed from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stream 2: Marquee from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stream 3: Featured Groups from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stream 4: Featured Holes from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Featured Group: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Featured Hole: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN+ as the Rocket Mortgage Classic unfolds, with multiple streams and coverage options to enhance the viewing experience.

