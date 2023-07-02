Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 Sunday Final Round tee times explored

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 reaches its business end on Sunday. At the end of Day 3’s play, Rickie Fowler is leading the event in Detroit. The golfer owns the 54-hole lead at 20 under, followed by Adam Hadwin.

Fowler played a strong round on Saturday, birdieing five of his final six holes. The golfer took the leaderboard by storm. It is pertinent to note that the PGA Tour star is currently eyeing his first win on the circuit since the 2019 WM Phoenix Open. Having finished tied for 13th at the Travelers Championship, for fifth at the US Open and for ninth at the Memorial Tournament, the 34-year-old will be eyeing a top-spot finish on Sunday.

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 Sunday tee times

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 final round will tee off at 6:45 am with Sam Ryder, MJ Daffue and Callum Tarren on the first tee. The pairing of Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin and Max Homa will follow at 6:55 am. Interestingly, event leader Rickie Fowler will tee off at 8:55 am alongside second-placed Adam Hadwin and third-placed Taylor Pendrith.

Here are the complete Rocket Mortgage Classic tee times for Sunday:

1st tee

6:45 am - Sam Ryder, MJ Daffue, Callum Tarren

6:55 am - Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin, Max Homa

7:05 am - S.Y. Noh, Chad Ramey, Brett Stegmaier

7:15 am - J.J. Spaun, Russell Knox, Trevor Cone

7:25 am - Satoshi Kodaira, Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett

7:35 am - Ryan Palmer, Kyle Reifers, Keegan Bradley

7:45 am - Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Vince Whaley

7:55 am - Cam Davis, Chez Reavie, Zecheng Dou

8:05 am - Adam Schenk, Alex Noren, Troy Merritt

8:15 am - Nicolai Hojgaard, Peter Malnati, Chris Kirk

8:25 am - Taylor Moore, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman

8:35 am - Dylan Wu, Collin Morikawa, Justin Lower

8:45 am - Peter Kuest, Aaron Rai, Carl Yuan

8:55 am - Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith

10th tee

6:45 am - Andrew Landry, Kelly Kraft, Davis Thompson

6:55 am - Harry Higgs, Chesson Hadley, Alex Smalley

7:05 am - Stephan Jaeger, Carson Young, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:15 am - Kevin Tway, Chase Johnson, Brice Garnett

7:25 am - Zach Johnson, Greyson Sigg, Garrick Higgo

7:35 am - Nate Lashley, Luke Donald, Brendon Todd

7:45 am - Vincent Norrman, Matthias Schwab, S.H. Kim

7:55 am - Will Gordon, Scott Stallings, Adam Svensson

8:05 am - Hank Lebioda, Ryan Moore, Charley Hoffman

8:15 am - Robert Streb, Martin Laird, Justin Suh

8:25 am - Sepp Straka, Nick Watney, Davis Riley

8:35 am - Robby Shelton, Ryan Gerard, Ryan Brehm

8:45 am - Henrik Norlander, Kyle Westmoreland, Sam Stevens

8:55 am - Matt Wallace, Paul Haley II, Danny Willett

Rocket Mortgage Classic final leaderboard will be updated after Sunday's play.

