Who is leading the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic? Day 3 leaderboard and highlights explored

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic being held at the Detroit Golf Club is shaping up to be quite a tournament. After 54 holes of play, no clear leader has emerged, as several golfers stay in the mix to possibly win. The third round got off to a rough start after play was suspended mid-way due to bad weather.

However, after a delay of only an hour and a half, the play was resumed. The round ended with Rickie Fowler at the top of the leaderboard. Fowler seems to have made the breakthrough to fight for his first win in over 3 years. Shooting at 64 during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic allowed him to take the lead at -20 on the course.

The 34-year-old sits just one stroke ahead of Adam Hadwin, who currently holds the second position at -19. Hadwin had quite a third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting an 18-hole course record of 63.

In third place sits Taylor Pendrith, who was the leader at the end of the second round. Pendrith is two strokes off the leader after a score of 67 saw him put up quite a consistent performance. Tied for fourth currently sit Aaron Rai and Peter Kuest, both of whom had a solid third round of play.

Rickie Fowler hopes to win going into the final round of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rickie Fowler's 64 goes very well with his first two rounds of 67 and 65. It was a birdie on the final hole that put the golfer one stroke above second place. This is the first time that Fowler will be looking to pick up a win since the 2019 Phoenix Open.

The five-time PGA Tour winner has had an exceptional record over the past few weeks and will look to notch up this win with his consistency and technique. However, it will not be an easy task. There are 16 players who remain within six shots of the lead, leaving the game wide open going into the final round.

With players at the top of their game being able to hit 63s and 64s, it will be a packed leaderboard that is constantly moving up and down going into the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Poll : 0 votes