Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 weather forecast: Will the storms in Detroit hinder the play?

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic is the next stop on the PGA Tour. It will be played starting next Thursday at Detroit Golf Club, Michigan. Given the time of year, the weather conditions have fans wondering if it will be playable.

In fact, last weekend, there were heavy storms that even affected the course where the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be played. Downed trees, landslides, and other minor damage were reported throughout the venue.

However, the organizers have reported that the tournament remains scheduled to start and run as planned. That is, the qualifying events were held this Monday and on Thursday, the first competitors will be teeing off at 6:45 am (Eastern Time).

Undoubtedly, it was a great effort for the course maintenance staff, who put their recovery capabilities to the test. In less than 24 hours, they left the venue in playable condition and in two days, it will be ready for a PGA Tour event.

According to the online weather tracking and forecasting platform, AccuWeather, heavy rains accompanied by 70 to 80 mph winds fell on Detroit on Sunday.

The AccuWeather platform itself forecasts good weather over Detroit during the upcoming weekend. In other words, the Rocket Mortgage Classic is not in jeopardy due to bad weather.

According to the forecast, Thursday will be a warm day, with highs of 84° (Fahrenheit). Skies will be cloudy at intervals and breezy at 8 mph with gusts of 16 mph. The chance of rain will be 22 percent during the morning and afternoon.

High temperatures (86°) are also forecast for Friday with sunshine and some clouds during the morning and afternoon. Winds will be 8 mph with gusts to 13 mph and the chance of rain is 23 percent.

Rain chances increase on Saturday with a 46 percent chance. Temperatures will also increase slightly (87°) while winds remain around 8 mph.

The defining day of the Rocket Mortgage Classic has a more favorable weather forecast than reported for Saturday. The chance of rain over the course will be 25 percent, while temperatures are expected to be around 83°. Winds and cloudiness will remain steady.

History of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is a tournament that has been played every year since 2019. Until now, it has always been played at Detroit Golf Club. The defending champion is Tony Finau, who will be one of the main names in the field in the 2023 edition.

The Detroit Golf Club is an institution established in 1899. It has two courses (South and North). The one that will be used for next weekend's tournament (North) is 6,936 yards and par 72.

Prior to the previous editions of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the 1911 Western Amateur and the 1992 US Mid-Amateur were played there.

