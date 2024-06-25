Rocket Mortgage Classic Monday qualifiers: Who qualified for the $9,200,000 event

The Monday Qualifier for the Rocket Mortgage Classic concluded on Monday, June 24 The Orchards Golf Club in Washington, Michigan. Four spots were up for grabs and the event went to the 5-for-4 playoff for the decider. The drama didn't just end here as it took eight extra holes to decide four players qualifying for the final field for the Detroit Golf Club.

Also, Nick Bienz made it to the main event after being three beers down. Besides Bienz, Brandon Berry, Angelo Giantsopoulos, and Danny Guise were the three other players to advance to the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The Rocket Morgage Classic will tee off on Thursday, Juen 24 and 156 players will compete for a purse size of $9.2 million. Here in this article, we will take a look at the information about the four players who made it to the Detroit Golf Club field.

Who advanced to the Rocket Mortgage Classic via Monday Qualifiers?

1) Nick Bienz

Nick Bienz is a 27-year-old golfer who will make his PGA Tour debut this week. He currently works as a retailer in the Golf Galaxy. He did his graduation from the IUPUI (Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis).

The Hoagland native had made a bogey-free 65 in the regulation holes of the qualifying round but had to wait until the eighth playoff hole to seal the spot. As per Ryan French of Monday Q Info, he played the playoff after having three beers to calm himself.

2) Brandon Berry

Brandon Berry will make his third PGA Tour start this week. He made seven birdies, two bogeys, and an eagle to head into the playoff. However, it took him just one extra hole to lock his place.

He graduated in finance and pursued an MBA from Loyola University Maryland. He also competed at the Korn Ferry Tour's Astara Golf Championship. His best result on Tour is a 65th place finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship earlier this year.

3) Angelo Giantsopoulos

Just like Bienz, Angelo Giantsopoulos will also make his PGA Tour debut this week at Rocket Mortgage Classic. However, he has played at the PGA Tour-sanctioned event once at Canada's 2022 GolfBC Championship.

The 24-year-old Canadian Golfer went to Drexel University where he was in the Second Team All-CAA selection.

4) Danny Guise

Danny Guise qualified for his fifth PGA Tour event on Monday. He went to Wake Forest University where he was a teammate of Will Zalatoris.

The 29-year-old golfer is yet to make a cut on the PGA Tour and will hope to earn his first-ever paycheck this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.