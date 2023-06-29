“Rory the 2nd!” – Fans react to Nick Faldo’s latest set of brutal comments on LIV Golf

Nick Faldo, who became the new host of the British Masters, recently opened up the controversial merger of LIV Golf with the PGA Tour.

Faldo made a scathing remark about the Saudi-backed circuit in an interview with Bunkered. He believes that the series will perish in the future and that it isn't even a proper team game.

The NUCLR Golf shared a post on Nick Faldo's LIV Golf statement, saying:

"I don’t think so, because nobody’s really interested. They’re not going to get the sponsorship they want. They call it a team event and it’s not because it’s stroke play. You see your mates on the putting green and say, ‘Play well.’ Then you see them in the scorers’ tent and say, ‘What did you shoot?’ That’s it. A team is out there helping, shoulder to shoulder."

"That’s a true team. You have the ultimate team event, the Ryder Cup, you know the passion and the atmosphere of that. They’re not playing with the same passion and atmosphere as the Ryder Cup. It’s only half a dozen that are really current, half of the field I don’t really know, and half the field are there for the very nice last-placed money that you still get if you shoot 20-over.”

Fans compared Faldo to Rory McIlroy in the comments section, writing:

"Rory the 2nd!"

It is worth noting that Rory McIlroy has been a vocal opponent of LIV Golf since its inception.

While some agreed with Faldo's words and added:

"Nailed it Sir Nick!"

"Nick nailed it - Liv was just a vehicle for Pif to gain access to the Pga tour , tour got played."

Amidst the merger, the LIV golfers traveled to Spain for their next event, which will take place from June 30 to July 2 at the Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Cadiz.

"We can now work towards unifying the game"- Rory McIlroy on PGA Tour-PIF merger

The merging of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf came as a surprise to both golf fans and players.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods were the most affected by the merger because they were the PGA Tour's greatest supporters. However, they were kept in the dark about the merger. While Woods has been silent on the subject, McIlroy mentioned it during a pre-tournament press conference at the 2023 Canadian Open.

He said:

"The litigation goes away, this was a massive burden for everyone. We can now work towards unifying the game of golf at the elite level."

"I think ultimately when I look at the bigger picture, 10 years down the line, this is going to be good for the game of professional golf. I’ve come to terms with it. I’ve seen what’s happened in other sports and other businesses. I’ve resigned myself to the fact that this is what’s gonna happen."

The merger has drawn a lot of criticism for PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, who has been on sick leave since the deal was disclosed publicly.

