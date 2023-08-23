Rory McIlroy calls for more international presence in PGA Tour 2024 schedule, expresses desire for events in Wentworth, Ireland, and more

As the PGA Tour looks ahead to its 2024 schedule, Rory McIlroy has voiced his opinion on the alliance with the DP World Tour, which instigates the need for a more international presence in the tour's events.

While the PGA Tour already includes events outside the USA, such as in Canada, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic, Rory McIlroy believes there's room for further expansion.

“I would like to see more of an international flavor going forward, trying to incorporate some of the - you know, with this strategic alliance with the DP World Tour trying to incorporate some of the other - we've got the co-sanctioned Scottish Open, but it would be great to see Wentworth or Ireland or something in continental Europe, whatever it is, I think that would be hopefully something that happens in the future,” said Rory Mcllroy (Via Golf Monthly).

Despite being a dominant force on the tour, McIlroy's own victories in 2023 have occurred abroad at the Dubai Desert Classic in the UAE and the Genesis Scottish Open in the UK. Nonetheless, he's aiming to secure his first win on US soil this week at the Tour Championship.

Reflecting on the upcoming 2024 schedule, McIlroy expressed enthusiasm for Pebble Beach's elevation to a signature event, highlighting the prestige of the iconic course and the anticipated high-caliber field.

Rory McIlroy's global vision and expansion of the PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy's wish is for the PGA Tour to venture beyond US borders in alignment with its partnership with the DP World Tour. He envisions events like the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in England or even tournaments in Ireland and continental Europe. McIlroy's call for a more global footprint resonates with the PGA Tour's goal of expanding its reach and appealing to a broader audience.

Despite the logistical challenges, Rory McIlroy's vision aligns with the broader strategic objectives of both tours. The PGA Tour's recent alliance with the DP World Tour aims to create a more cohesive global golf landscape, enhancing opportunities for players and fans alike.

As McIlroy prepares to tee up in the European arena again, confirmed for the Irish Open on the DP World Tour in September, he has set his sights on adding another FedEx Cup title to his impressive record.

Expressing his confidence and fondness for the Tour Championship, he acknowledges the significance of making it to the championship, a testament to a successful year of golf.

Rory Mcllroy after winning the TOUR Championship in 2022 (Image via Getty)

Rory McIlroy's desire for a more internationally diverse PGA Tour schedule reflects the evolving nature of professional golf and the sport's drive to transcend geographical boundaries.

As the partnership between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour deepens, the prospect of a more globally inclusive schedule becomes an exciting possibility for both players and fans.

In a sport that thrives on tradition yet embraces innovation, Rory McIlroy's call for a broader footprint aligns with the golfing world's quest to capture hearts and minds across the globe.