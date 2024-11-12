“Rory McIlroy cheated on Erika with his male caddy and used Amanda as a beard”: Woman who broke Andy Pazder news makes a stunning claim

Rory McIlroy has been accused of cheating on his wife Erica Stoll with his male caddie. The shocking claim comes from MaryAnn Reilly O'Neill who shared a message about the Northern Irish golfer.

She shared on her X account:

"Not sure how @McIlroyRory can have any influence on a major biz decision in golf when he can’t even figure out his own life. He cheated on Erika with his male caddy and used Amanda as a beard."

Screenshot taken from X

The Sports broker previously broke an astonishing news regarding Andy Pazder, labeling the PGA Tour executive as a "demonic sociopath". Maryann Reilly was the partner of former PGA Tour player Tom Pernice Jr. in 2015. The Sports broker later accused Pernice Jr. of domestic abuse.

Trending

Rory McIlroy was rumored to be having a romantic relationship with CBS reporter Amanda Balionis. The Northern Irishman also announced in May this year that he and wife Erica Stoll were getting a divorce. However, the duo mutually dismissed their divorce just a month later and have since been spotted together multiple times in public.

There has been no comment on the wild accusation by either Rory McIlroy or his caddie Harry Diamond thus far. McIlroy and Diamond are long-time best friends and have been together since 2017 after the former's split with JP Fitzgerald.

Anthony Kim responds to bizarre Rory McIlroy claim by sports broker

LIV Golf player Anthony Kim responded to MaryAnn Reilly O'Neill's claim about Rory McIlroy being gay via the aforementioned post. The Sports broker tagged multiple LIV golf personalities, with Kim being one of them.

However, the LIV golfer had a candid response to the allegations made on McIlroy. He replied on the same post stating:

"If u gay u gay and that’s ok but @McIlroyRory not gay bruh."

Expand Tweet

McIlroy and Anthony Kim's mutual respect date back to their early careers. The Northern Irishman also admitted that he missed Anthony Kim in 2019, years before he joined the LIV golf circuit. He also reminisced about the American golfer's tremendous run in the 2009 Masters.

"I miss Anthony Kim. The tour was a better place with him in it. He was exciting. I remember quite a lot about that round [at the 2009 Masters]. You're trying to focus on what you're doing but you can't help but notice this guy's going on a bit of a run. That was something that was pretty cool," McIlroy said in 2019.

The Northern Irishman recently competed in the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship. He finished the tournament joint-third alongside Thorbjørn Olesen and Matt Wallace. The 35-year-old took home a handsome $567,000 from the $9 million purse.

Whether McIlroy responds to such severe allegations against him remains to be seen. He is currently looking to wrap up his sixth Race To Dubai title — also known as the Harry Vardon trophy — and join Seve Ballesteros on the all-time victory list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback