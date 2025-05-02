Rory McIlroy claims PGA Tour doesn’t need to do a deal with LIV Golf in latest statement

LIV Golf and The PGA Tour are yet to agree on a framework that effectively re-unites the two tours. When speaking on the issue, Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy stated that the reunification does not need to happen immediately.

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf is financed by the Public Investment Fund and is currently in its fourth season. Its introduction was received with criticism from players and industry professionals who believed that the league was dividing the game of golf. The PGA Tour also banned members competing in LIV tournaments to discourage players from joining the league.

In 2023, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf were reportedly working on a proposed framework to unify the two tours, however, to date, no official move has been made. When speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box, McIlroy said (via Golf.com):

“I don’t necessarily think the PGA Tour needs to do a deal right this minute. But long term for the health of the professional game, I think the two sides at some point need to come back together.”

This is not the first time the Northern Irish golfer has aired his opinion about a potential merger. Ahead of the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in February, McIlroy admitted that golfers on the two tours have benefited financially from the split. He said (via Golf.com):

“Whether you stayed on the PGA Tour or you left, we have all benefited from this. I’ve been on the record saying this a lot: We’re playing for a $20 million prize fund this week. That would have never happened if LIV hadn’t come around.”

The 2025 Masters champion further stated that everyone involved just had to “get over it” and move forward. He also encouraged both parties to move forward together and prioritize the game above their feelings.

PGA Tour reportedly rejected LIV Golf’s reunification offer

In April 2025, the PGA Tour reportedly rejected a $1.5 billion reunification offer from the breakaway league.

According to the Guardian, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund offered a $1.5 billion investment on the terms that LIV Golf would still continue operations. PIF also requested that its present governor Yasir al-Rumayyan will become the PGA Tour’s co-chairman.

However, despite the grand offer, the PGA Tour turned down those terms, saying they were unacceptable.

Notably, when PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan spoke at the 2025 Players Championship, he stated that he only favored a reunification on tour terms. He said (via Golf Digest):

“We will not do so in a way that diminishes the strength of our platform or the very real momentum we have with our fans and our partners.”

Monahan further pointed out that while some progress had been made, there was still lots of work to be done regarding the merger.

