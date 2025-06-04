Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa hit a round of golf together as they share secrets to their driving capacity

Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa have come together to showcase their driving skills in a latest video from TaylorMade.

McIlroy, who is one of the longest drivers in the world, teamed up with Morikawa, one of the accurate drivers, to play a round of golf as ambassadors of TaylorMade. The PGA Tour stars spilled the secrets behind mastering their techniques with the Qi35 driver.

The Northern Irish golfer walked Morikawa through his ability to hit long distances in the video clip shared by TaylorMade Golf via Instagram.

McIlroy also shared how he focuses on the foundation and strengths of his game and manages to work on making them stronger every year. Giving a step-by-step guide about his stance and process, the five-time Major winner emphasized keeping the back swing simple.

"For me it's from the top. So I don't really try to do much different on the back swing. I just try to make a big full turn and then from there it's really like shifting the pressure back into your left side," said McIlroy.

"And then for me I feel it's all right side so like a slap shot in hockey where I feel like everything turns through together," McIlroy continued.

The 36-year-old golfer also gave an example of how he works on the stance in the gym, where he uses a medicine ball and recreates a shot put throw while training with it.

Collin Morikawa also stepped to the tee to share tips and tricks that work for him while hitting the ball. Morikawa broke down his natural motion for the fans.

"The way my wrist works, I hold on to the face a lot longer than most right. So if you were to feel a cut you hold on to the face. For me that's kind of my natural motion," said Morikawa.

"So I rotate really hard left and I just hold the face a little bit more square, which in turn keeps it open. And I like to just visualize that shot," Morikawa added.

While Rory McIlroy was last seen at the 2025 PGA Championship, Morikawa appeared at the recently concluded Memorial Tournament.

However, the Northern Irish golfer is teeing up at the RBC Canadian Open this week, while Morikawa is skipping the Toronto event.

Rory McIlroy shares his excitement to defend his Race to Dubai title

The 2024 Race to Dubai champion expressed his excitement to return to Abu Dhabi to end his season at the DP World Tour playoffs. The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship announced Rory McIlroy's commitment to the event happening at Yas Links from November 6 to 9.

McIlroy shared his excitement about the title defense and returning to Abu Dhabi for the tournament.

“I love ending the season in the Middle East and I’m excited to return to Abu Dhabi again for the first of two big events later this year…I’ve started the year well and I’ve got a good record at Yas Links so hopefully I can continue doing what I’m doing and give myself a chance of finishing the season strongly and having a shot of getting another Race to Dubai under my belt,” said McIlroy (via Travelsdubai)

Rory McIlroy has won the Race to Dubai title six times (2012, 2014, 2015, 2022, 2023, 2024) so far, and won in 2024 for the third consecutive year.

