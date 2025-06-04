Who replaced the outgoing Sahith Theegala at RBC Canadian Open 2025? Final field changes explored 

The RBC Canadian Open 2025 will begin on Thursday, June 5 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's North Course in Caledon, Ontario. The national open, which falls a week ahead of the US Open, has taken a blow to its field as three more PGA Tour pros withdrew on Tuesday including World No.39 Sahith Theegala. Cameron Champ has now come in to replace him.

According to the PGA Tour Communications Twitter account, Theegala has confirmed his exit from the contest with just hours to start. This continues the 27-year-old golfer’s tough stretch on the circuit.

For the unversed, the RBC ambassador withdrew from the Truist Championship in early May due to a neck injury. His worries continued as he pulled out of the PGA Championship after arriving early at Quail Hollow Club. Alex Smalley had stepped in to take his place at the major championship.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Theegala made a comeback at the Memorial Tournament in last May. However, he failed to make the cut after carding a 74 and 77 in the first two rounds. Now, he has once again pulled out of an event with just days to start.

According to the PGA Tour, Cameron Champ has taken Theegala’s spot as an alternate. The 29-year-old, who last appeared on the circuit at the Myrtle Beach Classic, will now tee up at TPC Toronto. Coming off the back of a missed cut at his last Tour event, the Korn Ferry regular will be eyeing a big result this weekend.

RBC Canadian Open 2025 field changes

Sahith Theegala isn’t the only name that pulled out of the Canadian Open’s stacked field on Tuesday. According to PGA Tour, Matt Kuchar and Taylor Dickson also withdrew from the contest with just a day to start. Notably, alternates Dylan Wu and Taylor Montgomery took the outgoing players’ place on the event field.

Field updates at the RBC Canadian Open (Prior to tee times):

Matt Kuchar WD Dylan Wu IN

Sahith Theegala WD Cameron Champ IN

Taylor Dickson WD Taylor Montgomery IN

Anders Albertson WD Hayden Springer IN

Michael Thorbjornsen WD Joseph Bramlett IN

Brian Campbell WD Anders Albertson IN

K.H. Lee WD Brandon Matthews IN

Ben Martin WD Brandon Matthews WD Justin Matthews IN

Michael Kim WD David Ford IN

Expand Tweet

As for the rest of the Canadian Open field changes, Mark Hoffman entered the event on Monday on a sponsor exemption. Anders Albertson and Michael Thorbjornsen were names who pulled out of the contest on Monday. Hayden Springer and Joseph Bramlett took their spots respectively. World No.52 Michael Kim is among other big names who pulled out ahead of the Canadian Open’s start. David Ford will replace him.

Despite the changes, the Canadian Open field remains elite as players like McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, and defending champion Robert MacIntyre, among others tee it up on Thursday. It will also feature players like Max Homa scrambling for points to qualify for the upcoming US Open. The Toronto event will also mark former World No. 1 amateur Luke Clanton’s pro debut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More