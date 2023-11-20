Rory McIlroy “disappointed and excited” by TGL postponing its inaugural season

Rory McIlroy's co-founded TGL that was scheduled to kick off on January 9, 2024 had a major setback recently. There was a failure in the temporary power supply of the SoFi Stadium in Palm Beach Gardens on November 14, which caused the dome to deflate.

In a recent press release by the tech-forward league, they affirmed that there were no injuries and none of the technology was affected. However, they informed that after a discussion with their partners such as the PGA Tour, ESPN, SoFi and Palm Beach State College, it was decided that the inaugural season would be postponed until early 2025.

Rory McIlroy, one of the co-founders of TGL, expressed disappointment and excitement in equal measure on the postponement of the tech-forward league.

In his statement, the Northern Irishman was quoted via TGL as saying:

"The postponement brings mixed feelings of disappointment and excitement. Above all, we are happy that no one was injured. We are looking forward to the launch of TGL. Given the circumstances, while the delay is disappointing, the postponement will allow us to regroup, refocus and return stronger."

In the press release, the TGL also informed that after analyzing all the prospects including short-term solutions, television calendar, player availability and other things, they have decided to frame a new timeline and work structure to get the arena fully functional.

What did Rory McIlroy's partner Tiger Woods have to say about the TGL's postponement?

While Rory McIlroy had mixed feelings about the delay of the planned tech-forward league, the league co-founder Tiger Woods also issued a statement.

The 15-time Major champion was quoted as saying that he had huge belief in the TGL and was looking forward to the experience it could give golf fans across the world.

Rory McIlroy's partner added that the unfortunate events that happened at SoFi Center last week did force them to make a few adjustments. But he was totally sure of what the concept would bring out for the fans through their committed players.

"I've been a believer in TGL, and as the momentum has built this past year, I'm even more excited about what this can become for fans of the game all around the world," Woods said. "Although the events of last week will force us to make adjustments to our timelines, I'm fully confident that this concept will be brought to life by our great committed players."

ESPN Executive Vice President Rosalyn Durant, CEO of SoFi Anthony Noto, Co-Founder and CEO of TMRW Sports Mike McCarley, President of Palm Beach State College Dr Ava L. Parker, and all the six team owners too expressed their thoughts on the unfortunate postponement of the TGL. They were confident that the tech-forward league would get underway soon.