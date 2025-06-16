Rory McIlroy drops major career update ft. The Open after an eventful US Open outing

Rory McIlroy had an eventful US Open outing at Oakmont. The reigning Masters champion, who completed his long-awaited career Grand Slam in April, was never in contention this weekend. However, the World No.2 has now revealed that he is eyeing the Claret Jug win at The Open Championship at Portrush next month.

McIlroy, who sparked controversies by throwing clubs and subbing the media through the weekend, admitted struggling to find motivation. Speaking after Sunday’s final round, the 36-year-old confirmed his participation at Travelers Championship Signature Event at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

He revealed his eyes are set on ‘getting back to Europe’ with the Hartford and Scottish outings before The Open Championship at Portrush in July.

Speaking about his plans after the US Open, Rory McIlroy said at Oakmont, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I'm looking forward to just getting back to Europe in general. Obviously, I've got one more week over here. Play Hartford next week… Yeah, we've got a lot to look forward to, got our new house in London, play the Scottish and then obviously The Open at Portrush. Just trying to get myself in the right frame of mind to approach that.”

Rory McIlroy wants grand homecoming with the Claret Jug

The Open Championship at the Dunluce course, located at Royal Portrush Golf Club will be first public appearance in Northern Ireland after winning the Masters. The five-time major champion said his return home for The Open “should be a really nice week.” Furthermore, he admitted his wish to possibly celebrate with “the Claret Jug and the Green Jacket.”

Speaking about his special homecoming to Portrush in July, Rory McIlroy said:

“Hopefully I can celebrate with them on Sunday night with the Claret Jug and the Green Jacket… Look, it will be amazing to go home and play in that atmosphere and see a lot of people that I still haven't seen yet. I am, I'm really looking forward to it. It was nice to end this week with a bit of a positive note with the way I played today, and yeah, I'll just be looking forward to and trying to get myself prepared for Portrush.”

For the unversed, Rory McIlroy was one of the favorites at the US Open this weekend. However, the World No.2 golfer struggled in the harsh weather conditions at Oakmont. The TGL co-founder, who last won the event in 2011, recorded rounds of 74, 72, 74, and a final-day 67 to finish +7. He sat tied for 19 alongside Ryan Fox, Emiliano Grillo and Victor Perez.

McIlroy’s last The Open win came in 2014. The ace golfer had a forgettable outing in the contest also known as the British Open, as he failed to make the cut at Royal Troon Golf Club. He crashed out on Friday and watched on as Xander Schauffele clinched the win for his second-ever major title after PGA Championship last year.

