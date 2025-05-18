'Rory McIlroy ducks the press' - Fans take a dig at 5X Major Champion after Bryson DeChambeau shows up for press following a disappointing R3

Rory McIlroy has received some criticism from fans this week at the PGA Championship. The Northern Irishman has struggled on the course, and earlier this week, his driver was deemed to be "non-conforming", forcing a last minute change which certainly didn't help his chances of contending for the major.

McIlroy has also skipped media duties over the last four days at Quail Hollow, with some speculating that his absence could be due to his performance at the tournament. Many started to compare him to Bryson DeChambeau, who had a disappointing end to his third round.

The LIV golfer was 5 strokes under par for the round until hole 16, but then he made a bogey on hole 17 and a double bogey on the 18th.

Following this, DeChambeau appeared at a press conference and claimed that golf is the worst four-letter word in the world. Fans praised this on X (previously Twitter), saying it takes guts to face the media after such a result.

They even alluded to Rory McIlroy, and his media no shows this week. One user shared the following comment:

"Amazing that Bryson can front the media after a really crappy finish today…unlike some others 🫢". The user then claimed in another reply, "Rory ducks the press when he’s not winning or leading."

A fan also wrote about the media coverage received by the two golfers.

"Worst part is gold media will complain about Bryson making corny jokes while they cheer Rory on for blowing them off," the comment read.

Another fan shared the following reaction. The comment said:

"Never would have guessed Bryson being more likable than Rory a couple years ago. And it’s not even close."

One fan sided with McIlroy, arguing that DeChambeau's appearance to chat makes sense given he is still in contention for the championship. The comment said:

"He’s still In contention so it makes sense for him to speak."

Another fan commented, "Rory is not a good ambassador for the PGA Tour. Petulant, stoic, no personality."

How did Rory McIlroy perform at the PGA Championship?

PGA: PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy finished with a total score of 287 at the 2025 PGA Championship. He finished three strokes over par and is currently tied for 49th place, however this position is subject to change as the final round continues. McIlroy's performance at the major fell significantly short of expectations, especially after his recent triumph at The Masters.

Round 1: 74 (+3)

Front Nine: 37

37 Back Nine: 37

Round 2: 69 (-2)

Front Nine: 32

32 Back Nine: 37

Round 3: 72 (+1)

Front Nine: 35

35 Back Nine: 37

Round 4: 72 (+1)

Front Nine: 35

35 Back Nine: 37

